The Punter's In-Play Blog: Kim shows the way in Connecticut

06:45 - June 21, 2024

Tom Kim leads the Travelers Championship on the PGA Tour after a brilliant bogey-free 62 around TPC River Highlands but with 12 players within three of his lead, one of which being the world number one, Scottie Scheffler, it's a tough tournament to evaluate.

Kim is the fifth player this century to lead the Travelers by two strokes after round one and the first three kicked on and won, although they were all sitting second with a round to go.

Denny McCarthy failed last year, having opened up with a 60 to lead by two, but Hunter Mahan (2007), Kenny Perry (2009), and Bubba Watson (2015) all went on to lift the trophy.

Tom Kim is two from five when leading after round one but his two wins came on the Asian Development Tour back in 2019 and the Korean Tour in 2021. This is the first time he's led after round one on the PGA Tour.

I'm going to eave the event alone for now, but I have added Hideki Matsuyama at 34.033/1. He was on my shortlist before the off so I'm happy to add him at the same price he went off at after his four-under-par opening knock.

Over on the DP World Tour, none of the early starters in round one of the KLM Open shot any better than four-under-par and the early leaderboard is dominated by the Thursday afternoon wave.

Finish veteran, Mikko Korhonen, and the recent Jonsson Workwear Open winner, Matteo Manassero, tied for the lead after matching seven-under-par 64s and one week ahead of the Italian Open, it's noticeable just how many Italians have started nicely here.

Manassero, who has already kicked off his second round, is one of six inside the top-22 places after round one.

I was tempted by Manassero at a double-figure price, but this is the eighth time he's led or co-led after the opening round and he's never before kicked on for the win and I don't like the fact that he changed his putting grip during the round yesterday.

He led the Indian Open back in March after round one but finished fifth - beaten by five.

Two different grips in the same round for @ManasseroMatteo...#KLMOpen pic.twitter.com/f1VFZsw9yX -- DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) June 20, 2024

Yet again, Rasmus Hojgaard has started slowly but he could make giant strides today after opening with a one-under-par 69, and he sits alongside the other pre-event favourite, Matt Wallace, who was matched at just 6.411/2 when he played his first five holes in three-under-par yesterday.

Sitting alone in third, Japan's Rikuya Hoshino is the favourite after round one but the one I like is the Swedish PGA Tour player, Henrik Norlander, who sits tied for fourth and two off the lead. I thought 27.026/1 was fair.

KLM Open pre-event picks:

Pablo Larrazabal @ 65.064/1

Adrian Otaegui @ 75.074/1

In-Play Pick:

Henrik Norlander @ 27.026/1

Travelers Championship pre-event picks:

Sam Burns @ 42.041/1

Tony Finau @ 42.041/1

In-Play Pick

Hideki Matsuyama @ 34.033/1

