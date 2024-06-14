The Punter's US Open In-Play Blog: Rory the clear favourite at Pinehurst

Two tied at the top after round one

Pinehurst played more than half a stroke harder in the afternoon on day one of the US Open yesterday but that didn't stop Rory McIlroy from posting an impressive bogey-free five-under-par 65 to catch the morning pacesetter, Patrick Cantlay. Here's the first-round leaderboard with prices to back at 10:20.

Rory McIlroy -5 3.7511/4

Patrick Cantlay -5 14.013/1

Ludvig Aberg -4 7.87/1

Bryson DeChambeau -3 9.28/1

Matthieu Pavon -3 130.0129/1

Tyrrell Hatton -2 38.037/1

Tony Finau -2 42.041/1

Akshay Bhatia -2 85.084/1

Selected Others

Xander Schauffele Ev 19.5

Collin Morikawa Ev 27.026/1

Brooks Koepka Ev 34.033/1

Tommy Fleetwood Ev 60.059/1

Scottie Scheffler +1 8.07/1

-1 and 90.089/1 bar

Martin Kaymer, who shot level par yesterday, led the US Open by three after round one on the last occasion that Pinehurst hosted the event ten years ago and he went on to win wire-to-wire.

We've got two tied at the top this time around, but other than that, the numbers are remarkably similar to those produced on day one in 2014.

1st round scoring, last 2 U.S. Opens at Pinehurst



2014

73.23 scoring average

15 players under par

304 birdies by field



2024

73.26 scoring average

15 players under par

302 birdies by field -- Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) June 14, 2024

In the two US Opens held here prior to Kaymer's victory, the 1999 winner, Payne Stewart, sat tied for fifth, trailing by just a stroke after round one, and the 2005 champ, Michael Campbell, sat tied for 17th and four adrift. And if we look at US Opens at other venues, up with the pace is usually the place to be.

The last three winners were all inside the top-seven places and trailing by two and since Lee Jansen won in 1998, having trailed by seven after round one, only three winners have trailed by more than four strokes after the opening round.

That's not good news for the pre-event favourite, Scottie Scheffler, who trails by six after a uncharacteristically poor day's play yesterday.

The world number one hit just six fairways all day and he had this to say after his one-over-par 71.

"I didn't hit it, chip it or putt it very well, but other than that, I played well."

Sitting in a tie for 34th and six shots adrift of McIlroy and Cantlay, he can't possibly be described as a decent price at just 7/18.00 but only a fool would discount him given his general level of play since March.

McIlroy and Cantlay have both converted first round leads at the Zurich Classic pairs event but their record in individual stroke play events isn't great.

Cantlay has led or co led five times previously after round one and he's yet to win and Rory hasn't kicked on for the win in ten years.

All four of his major championship victories came after he'd shot a bogey-free opening round so that's a great omen but the fact that he's led or co-led after round one 17 times without winning since he won the Open Championship wire-to-wire in 2014 is a bit of concern for anyone backing the world number three at less than 3/14.00.

How Rory performs with his early tee time today is going to be key to how the week pans out but given the course is only going to get harder, and that only 32% of the 50 players to sit inside the top-ten and ties at the three previous US Opens at Pinehurst finished inside the top-10, I was happy to lay him modestly at long odds-on in the Top-8 market.

As for the outright market, I suspect the value sits with Bryson DeChambeau.

The 2020 winner has underperformed on the LIV circuit this year but having finished sixth in the US Masters and second at the US PGA Championship, he's clearly concentrating on the majors.

The 8/19.00 available this morning is fair, so I've got him onside, and I've also had a tiny bet on Akshay Bhatia, who sits on -2.

US Open pre-event pick:

Scottie Scheffler @ 4.57/2

In-Play trades

Rory McIlroy layed in the Top-8 Finish market @ 1.331/3

Bryson DeChambeau backed @ 9.28/1

Akshay Bhatia backed at 90.089/1

