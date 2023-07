Home heroes start nicely at Hoylake

Rory recovers brilliantly to stay in the hunt

Rahm and Smith with plenty to do

Clark, Homa and Otaegui the early plays

22:15 - July 20, 2023

The first day of the 151st Open Championship has just drawn to a close and it's been a joy from start to finish.

Hoylake member, Matthew Jordan, kicked the tournament off at 6:35 and he didn't disappoint, shooting a fabulous two-under-par 69 that sees him sitting tied for 13th after round one.

The South African amateur, Christo Lamprecht, began his first major championship an hour after Jordan and he was the first big surprise of the day.

The big-hitting 22-year-old shot an incredible five-under-par 66 to post the clubhouse lead before another local enjoyed the support of the home crowd.

Although growing up just down the road, prior to this week, Southport's Tommy Fleetwood hadn't played the course since Rory McIlroy won the Championship here nine years ago, but it didn't show. He matched Lamprecht's 66 and those two sat alone at the top for more than three hours before Argentine, Emiliano Grillo, birdied three of the last four holes to join them.

As per usual, the world number one, Scottie Scheffler, ranked highly for every Strokes Gained category except Putting but he still managed to post a very respectable one-under-par 70 this morning and fellow early starter, Jordan Spieth, started nicely with a two-under-par 69, despite a double-bogey six on the eighth and a bogey six at the tough par five finishing hole.

The star of the show all through the day was the course, and in-particular, the severe pot bunkers that caused carnage throughout.

Only 31 of the 156 players in the line up managed to break par today and 15 of the 18 holes played over-par with the par four 14th playing the toughest at an average of 4.35.

Poor Justin Thomas signed for an 82 after making a nine at the 18th after finding two greenside bunkers and the world number three, Jon Rahm, looks to have too much to do after finding the sand at the last to record a bogey six and a three-over-par 74, but Rory McIlroy pulled off a spectacular par five there having needed two shots from one of the greenside traps.



Rory and the difficult 18th greenside bunker. #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/8AELUai5vs ? DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) July 20, 2023

Rory was definitely not at his very best today, but he recovered admirably on the back-nine having been two-over-par through 13 holes. He turned his day around with a 40-foot birdie at the tough 14th and his level par 71, which sees him sit five off the lead, keeps him in the hunt.

A bogey at the last may well have proved fatal if the stats can be believed - 50 of the last 52 Open winners have been within five strokes of the lead after round one. Here's the leaderboard with prices to back at 22:10.

Tommy Fleetwood -5 7.613/2

Emiliano Grillo -5 34.033/1

Christo Lamprecht -5 130.0129/1

Brian Harman -4 26.025/1

Adrian Otaegui -4 130.0129/1

Antoine Rozner -4 130.0129/1

Wyndham Clark -3 22.021/1

Max Homa -3 25.024/1

Alex Noren -3 90.089/1

Stewart Cink -3 250.0249/1

Shubhankar Sharma -3 370.0369/1

Michael Stewart -3 1000.0

Jordan Spieth -2 20.019/1

Si Woo Kim -2 65.064/1

Selected Others

Scottie Scheffler -1 8.27/1

Brooks Koepka -1 20.019/1

Viktor Hovland -1 23.022/1

Patrick Cantlay -1 24.023/1

Xander Schauffele -1 26.025/1

Rory McIlroy level 11.010/1

Tyrrell Hatton level 36.035/1

-2 and 50.049/1 bar

As highlighted in the preview, and as the above stat suggests, a fast start is imperative in this major.

Francesco Molinari, Todd Hamilton in 2004, and Stenson seven years ago are the only winners in the last 18 years to be outside the top-ten after the opening round and five strokes is the furthest any winner has trailed after round one this century.

That's bad news for Rahm and the defending champion, Cam Smith, who shot a one-over-par 72, and Rory may need a near immaculate second round in the morning to get into the mix.

There are some big names ahead of the world number two and although I'm on from the off, after having a small saver following his win in the Scottish Open, I'd be in no hurry to take just 10/111.00 now given how much traffic he must pass and how tough the track is.

Fleetwood and Scheffler also look short enough.

It's now 31 years since an Englishman won the Open (Nick Faldo in 1992) and I'm far from convinced Tommy has the steel to win from the front. He's far better from off the pace.

Scheffler's tee-to-green game is sensational but while he's missing as many puts as he is, he simply must be swerved.

The late starters averaged 73.95 compared to the 72.74 shot by the early starters today but with the forecast suggesting the best of the weather will be first thing tomorrow, I've had a tiny bet on Adrian Otaegui, who tees off at 7:30, and I was tempted to get Grillo onside too.

As a recent winner (Charles Schwab Challenge in May) sitting in the world's top-50 (41), looking for his first major success, the 30-year-old ticks a number of stats boxes and he's out at 08:25 but that was his first win in nearly eight years and it's hard to see him winning.

It's hard to envisage Otaegui winning too but he might make a nice trade at 140.0139/1 if he starts nicely.

Koepka looks a real menace, sitting just four off the lead, and he's another I was tempted by, but I've played just two more in-running so far - the US Open champ, Wyndham Clark, who shot -3 this morning, and the world number eight, Max Homa, who teed off late today. Both sit just two off the lead in a tie for seventh.

I'll back tomorrow night or on Saturday morning with a look at the state of play at halfway.

Open Championship Pre-Event Selections:

Rory McIlroy @ 8.88/1

Cam Smith @ 20.019/1

Dustin Johnson @ 46.045/1

In-Play Picks:

Wyndham Clark @ 23.022/1

Max Homa @ 25.024/1

Adrian Otaegui @ 140.0139/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

2 u Keegan Bradley @ 160.0159/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

2 u Ryan Fox @ 160.0159/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

1.5 u Nicolai Hojgaard @ 230.0229/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

0.5 u Pablo Larrazabal @ 1000.0

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Barracuda Championship

0.5 u each-way Andy Sullivan @ 200/1201.00

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter