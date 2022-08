09:50 - August 5, 2022

The second round of the Cazoo Open is underway and I'll be back at halfway to take a detailed look at that one.

Scoring was tricky on day one and a four-under-par 67 was the best anyone could muster. My sole selection, Eddie Pepperell, was matched at a low of 6.25/1 when he got to five-under-par through 13 holes but a double-bogey at 14 and a bogey at 15 halted his progress and he ended the day tied for fourth alongside five others, and a shot behind the three co-leaders - Julien Gurrier, Connor Syme and Dale Whitnell.

The scoring was slightly better in the afternoon with the PM-AM starters averaging 0.58 strokes better than their morning counterparts. All three co-leaders kicked off the event on Thursday afternoon and Max Kieffer was the only morning starter to end the day inside the top-nine.

Over at the Wyndham Championship, the morning starters bettered their afternoon counterparts by 0.37 strokes yesterday and two early starters - 260.0259/1 chance, John Huh, and the 18.5 pre-event favourite, Sungjae Im - show the way.

Huh shot an impressive nine-under-par 61 and Im sits alone in second following a seven-under-par 63 that included two eagles.

Following his second to Tony Finau at the 3M Open two weeks ago, and with Sedgefield form figures reading 6-9-24, Im was a worthy favourite before the off and at around 7/2, he's a fair price now. Whether to side with the Korean or sit on my hands was the decision to be made this morning. I've opted for the latter.

Last year's winner, Kevin Kisner, sat tied for ninth and three off the lead and Brandt Snedeker won the event wire-to-wire as recently as 2018 but a slow start can be overcome here...

Si Woo Kim went from tied 41st and five adrift after round one to two clear at halfway before winning in 2016, thanks to a 60 in round two, and two of last year's playoff protagonists started slowly too.

Kevin Na sat 63rd and six back before going down in extra time and Roger Sloan sat 128th and nine adrift!

The 2019 winner, JT Poston, and the 2020 winner, Jim Herman, trailed by three and four strokes after round one and like Kim in 2016, Sergio Garcia trailed by five after the first round when he took the title ten years ago.

I'll take another look after round two.

Cazoo Open Pre-Event Selection:

Eddie Pepperell @38.037/1

Wyndham Championship Pre-Event Selection:

Cameron Champ @ 85.084/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

Back 2u Chez Reavie @ 100.099/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

Back 2u JJ Spaun @ 160.0159/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

Back 1.5 u Anirban Lahiri @ 200.0199/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

