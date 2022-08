I was half tempted by James Morrison at 100.099/1 in the Cazoo Open (previewed here) and I wouldn't be surprised to see last week's selection, Daan Huizing, bounce back after his missed cut in Scotland but as I'm keen on a few on the PGA Tour, I'm happy to swerve the DP World Tour action this week and head to Sedgefield Country Club where I've picked out three triple-priced picks...

In-form Reavie overlooked at Sedgefield

Success breeds success and that's certainly been the case on the PGA Tour this season.

Following Tony Finau's back-to-back victories in the 3M Open and the Rocket Mortgage Classic ove the last fortnight, we've now witnessed as many as nine players win multiple events and I'm happy to take a chance on a couple to make it ten, starting with the very recent Barracuda Championship winner, Chez Reavie.

Reavie has a poor portfolio of form at Sedgefield Country Club given the venue really should suit his eye and that he took to the place immediately back in 2009, when he sat second after an opening 64.

He went on to finish 10th that year before returning two years later to finish ninth but in eight subsequent visits, he's never bettered those first two attempts. That's really quite surprising given how straight he is off the tee (currently ranked third on the PGA Tour for Driving Accuracy) and that he's a quite brilliant scrambler around the greens.

Reavie finished only 49th at the 3M Open, one week after winning the Barracuda Championship, but he gave himself far too much to do with a 75 on day one and I fancy him to bounce back nicely here.

As highlighted in the preview, older pros have a great record at Sedgefield, so the three-time PGA Tour winner fits the bill at 40 and he's had a habit of holding his form in the past, so a decent week looks on the cards.

Back 2u Chez Reavie @ 100.099/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

Resurgent Spaun can go in again

The one I like most this week, and the one I'm really surprised to see trading at as big as 160.0159/1, is the Texas Open winner, JJ Spaun.

Getting off the mark on the PGA Tour is a big deal and it was no surprise to see Spaun's form falter following his impressive maiden success but he really caught the eye last week in the Rocket Mortgage Classic where he putted very nicely to finish eighth.

Spaun has disappointing form figures around Sedgefield reading 16-69-MC-MC but he signed off his first appearance here with an eight-under-par 63 and last week's performance also shows that a Donald Ross designed track may suit is eye.

2u JJ Spaun @ 160.0159/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

Sawgrass link points to Lahiri

There's enough evidence to suggest India's Anirban Lahiri is worth chancing at 200.0199/1 this week.

His Sedgefield form figures, reading 28-53-MC-46, aren't spectacular but he shot 65-66 over the first two rounds to sit inside the top-ten on his first visit in 2017 and there are two strong reasons to think the 35-year-old is a value price.

Lahiri found form from nowhere to push Cameron Smith hard at the Players Championship in March and that looks a great angle in.

As highlighted in the preview, last year's Wyndham winner, Kevin Kisner, has finished fourth and second at Sawgrass and as many as five of the last 11 Wyndham winners have won the Players Championship.

In addition to his sensational second at Sawgrass, Lahiri was an impressive sixth in the competitive Wells Fargo Championship in May and a return to Bermuda greens should help him find some form.

Lahiri will also be inspired by the fact that his fellow countryman, Arjun Atwal, won this event as a big outsider back in 2010.

Back 1.5 u Anirban Lahiri @ 200.0199/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter