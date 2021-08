The Punter's In-Play Blog: Hot Henley sets the early pace at Sedgefield

10:20 - August 13, 2021

The second round of the Cazoo Classic is well underway and the morning starters are looking to take advantage of the slightly easier early conditions.

There was a differential of 0.81 strokes between the morning and afternoon starters on day one and the first round leaderboard was dominated by those that began the event early yesterday - although in-form Englishman, Jordan Smith, is now tied for the lead with the first round leader, Richard Bland.

Smith now heads the market but he's been really poor in-contention in each of the last two events and the one who interests me is the prolific American, John Catlin, who sits on -4, and three off the lead.

Catlin begins his second round this afternoon so he may well be further back by the time he tees off but I was happy to take a very small chance on him at 26.0 25/1 .

Over at the Wyndham Championship on the PGA Tour, the opening round hasn't quite finished after we lost two hours of play due to poor weather yesterday. Russell Henley shows the way and heads the market after an eight-under-par 62 but course specialist, Webb Simpson, is only three off the lead, despite beginning the tournament with a double-bogey six!

As you'd expect given we haven't even completed the first round, the tournament looks wide open with 29 players within four of Henley's lead and I'm going to leave the event alone for now.



Cazoo Classic Pre-Event Selection:

Andy Sullivan @ 26.025/1

In-Play Pick:

John Catlin @ 26.025/1

Wyndham Championship Pre-Event Selections:

Kevin Na @ 55.054/1

Justin Rose @ 80.079/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Picks:

Wyndham Championship

Back 2 u J.T Poston @ 120.0119/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back 2u C.T Pan @ 140.0139/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Cazoo Classic

Back 1 u Steven Brown @ 230.0229/1

Place order to lay 5u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back 2u Steven Brown Top -20 Finish @ 13/2 (Sportsbook)

