The Punter's In-Play Blog: Hot Henley hits the front 

Steven Rawlings
05 November 2022 "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-world-wide-technology-championship-tips-gordon-leads-but-scottie-heads-the-marke-041122-167.html", "datePublished": "2022-11-05T09:00:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2022-11-05T10:05:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Russell Henley in Mexico.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "We've reached the halfway stage of the World Wide Technology Championship and Russell Henley leads by three but will he convert this time? Back-to-back 63s for hot favourite Henley First round leader, Gordon, still in-the-mix Pre-event favourites have work to do 09:05 - November 5, 2022 Pre-event [55.0] chance, Russell Henley, who was matched at a high of [75.0] before the off, has hit back-to-back 63s around El Camaleón Golf Club to take a three-stroke lead into the weekend at the World Wide Technology Championship and he's a warm favourite to convert. Here's the 36-hole leaderboard with prices to back at 08:50. Russell Henley -16 [2.28] Will Gordon -13 [11.5] Sam Ryder -13 [14.0] Patton Kizzire -12 [26.0] David Lingmerth -11 [44.0] Brian Harman -10 [23.0] Martin Laird -10 [50.0] Harry Higgs -10 [120.0] -9 and [26.0] bar Henley's brilliance has really stretched the field this week and he's now eight strokes clear of the defending champion, Viktor Hovland, and ten clear of the pre-event favourite, Scottie Scheffler. And that pair were both trading at single-figure prices before round two. Henley is the tenth player to hold a clear lead at the halfway stage of the event since it began in 2007 but only two of the previous nine went on to win. Graeme McDowell took the title in extra time having led by a stroke through 36 holes in 2015 and Matt Kucher won by one having led by two at halfway in 2018. Henley is only the third man to lead by at least three strokes. Chris Stroud finished fourth in 2011 having led by three and Emiliano Grillo gave up a four stroke halfway lead last year when he shot 74 in round three. He eventually finished fifth, beaten by seven. This the third time in 20 months that Henley has headed into the weekend of a PGA Tour event with a clear advantage, and he'll be hoping it's third time lucky. The 33-year-old Georgian led the Wyndham Championship by four strokes in August last year and the Sony Open by three in January, but he came up short on both occasions. He missed out on a six-man playoff at the Wyndham by a stroke, having been matched at a low of [1.34], and he lost a playoff to Hideki Matsuyama in Hawaii in January despite leading by five with nine holes to play. He hit a low of [1.06] there. Since converting a two-stroke lead at the Sony Open in 2013, Henley has led or co-led six times on the PGA Tour and he's failed to convert every time, finishing fourth, third, 11th, 13th, seventh and second. We need to take on board just how strung out the field is in behind Henley here, and that he's traded very short on the last two occasions he's led at this stage, but however you dress it up, given the tournament stats and Henley's record, he looks a bit on the short side at around 5/4. The first round leader, Will Gordon, backed up his opening 62 with a very respectable 67 and Sam Ryder has shot 64-65 to sit alongside him in a tie for second but the dangers to the leader may well come from further back. Gordon is new to the PGA Tour and in search of his first victory and 32-year-old Ryder is winless on the PGA Tour after 141 starts. Looking at the market this morning, the 2017 winner, Patton Kizzire, looks a reasonable price at [26.0] as an alternative to the leader and I've had a very small bet on him but it's a tricky one to call. Henley looks short but I can see him trading much shorter, as he's done on the last two occasions that he's held a clear advantage, and we probably can't look too far down the leaderboard. Hovland trailed by seven strokes at this stage when he won the first of his two titles in 2020 but he was inside the top-ten places and Pat Perez, who trailed by five at halfway in 2016, is the only winner to date not to be inside the top-ten at this stage. He sat tied for 11th. 09:30 - November 4, 2022 The first-round leaderboard at the World Wide Technology Championship doesn't contain too many surprises. Although matched at odds in excess of [300.0] before the off, the early leader, Will Gordon, who shot a nine-under-par 62, will have been a player many punters would have taken a close look at, me included, after last week's performance in Bermuda. As highlighted in the preview, the first two winners of the Bermuda Championship, Brendon Todd, and Brian Gay, have both also won this event and Gordon gave himself an outside chance of winning there when he sat eighth and five off the lead with a round to go last week before a disappointing 75 on Sunday saw him slip outside the top-30. Gordon, who won the Boise Open on the Korn Ferry Tour as recently as August, has now led after round one three times in his last 24 starts. And during that run, he's finished inside the top-ten after the opening round ten times so he's clearly one to bear in mind for future round one leader bets, although he hasn't always kicked on. Gordon was tied for the lead at the Sanderson Farms Championship last month but finished tied for 30th so although we've seen three first round leaders or co leaders go on to win since the event started in 2007, he might be one to swerve. Alone in second after an opening 63 is pre-event [55.0] chance, Russell Henley, and he's another player punters would have looked at closely before the off given his outstanding record in the Sony Open. Henley won the 2013 edition and he was beaten in a playoff by Hideki Matsuyama there in January having traded at long odds-on. That's another event that correlates brilliantly with this one given four players have won both events - the aforementioned Brian Gay, Patton Kizzire, Johnson Wagner and Matt Kuchar. And just for good measure, despite being matched at a high of [550.0] before the off, the 2015 Sony Open second, Scott Piercy, sits tied for third after an opening 64 yesterday morning. The pre-event favourite, Scottie Scheffler, and Viktor Hovland, who's bidding to win the event for a third year in-a-row, are at the head of the market ahead of Henley after both men shot six-under-par 65s yesterday morning to sit tied for seventh and they may not be too disadvantaged to be starting their second rounds later today... World no. 2 Scottie Scheffler opened with a 6-under 65 today at Mayakoba.It&#39;s his lowest opening round score to par on the PGA Tour in 2022.&mdash; Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) November 3, 2022 There are lies, damn lies and there are statistics as the old saying goes and yesterday's AM-PM split had me scratching my head a little at first glance this morning. With the course softened by rain, very little wind and placing in the fairways in operation, the morning wave averaged 69.33 and the top two on the leaderboard, as well as four of the top-six, all kicked the event off yesterday morning but the afternoon starters fared even better according the numbers - averaging only 69.09. With consistent weather forecasted all day today, it doesn't look as though they'll be much of a difference between either side of the draw by the time we get to halfway but I'm still hopeful that my [120.0] Find Me a 100 Winner fancy, Harris English, who sits tied for third after an opening bogey-free 64 yesterday afternoon, can kick on this morning. Hovland sat tied for 20th and six off the lead after the opening round before successfully defending last year but that's the furthest any winner has trailed by here and the previous four winners were all inside the top-five and within two of the lead after round one so concentrating on the leaders looks the way to go. I was tempted to play Henley and he used to be great after a fast start. On the first four occasions he sat first or second after the opening round he went on to win - twice on the Korn Ferry Tour and twice on the PGA Tour - but on the last 14 occasions he's been first or second after round one he's failed to convert so I'm going to sit on my hands for now and see what today brings. I'll be back again in the morning once we've reached the halfway stage. Pre-Event Selections: Big Guns v The Field @ 11/4 (Sportsbook) Joel Dahmen @ [90.0] Cameron Champ @ [90.0] In-Play Pick: Patton Kizzire @ [26.0] Find Me a 100 Winner Selections: Back 2u Harris English @ [120.0] Place order to lay 10u @ [10.0] &amp; 10u @ [2.3] Back 2u Russell Knox @ [180.0] Place order to lay 10u @ [10.0] &amp; 10u @ [2.3] *You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Russell%20Henley%20in%20Mexico.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Steven Rawlings" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Russell Henley in Mexico.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Russell Henley in Mexico.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Russell Henley in Mexico.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Russell Henley in Mexico.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Golfer Russell Henley "> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Russell Henley in action in round two</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.205870455" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"The Punter","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/exchange\/plus\/golf\/market\/1.205870455","entry_title":"The Punter\u0027s In-Play Blog: Hot Henley hits the front "}' href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.205870455">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=The%20Punter%27s%20In-Play%20Blog%3A%20Hot%20Henley%20hits%20the%20front%20%20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fthe-punters-in-play-world-wide-technology-championship-tips-gordon-leads-but-scottie-heads-the-marke-041122-167.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fthe-punters-in-play-world-wide-technology-championship-tips-gordon-leads-but-scottie-heads-the-marke-041122-167.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fthe-punters-in-play-world-wide-technology-championship-tips-gordon-leads-but-scottie-heads-the-marke-041122-167.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fthe-punters-in-play-world-wide-technology-championship-tips-gordon-leads-but-scottie-heads-the-marke-041122-167.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fthe-punters-in-play-world-wide-technology-championship-tips-gordon-leads-but-scottie-heads-the-marke-041122-167.html&text=The%20Punter%27s%20In-Play%20Blog%3A%20Hot%20Henley%20hits%20the%20front%20%20" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>We've reached the halfway stage of the World Wide Technology Championship and Russell Henley leads by three but will he convert this time?</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><blockquote> <ul> <li><strong>Back-to-back 63s for hot favourite Henley</strong></li> <li><strong>First round leader, Gordon, still in-the-mix</strong></li> <li><strong>Pre-event favourites have work to do</strong></li> </ul> </blockquote><p><strong><h2>09:05 - November 5, 2022</h2></strong></p><p>Pre-event <b class="inline_odds" title="54/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">55.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">54/1</span></b> chance, <strong>Russell Henley</strong>, who was matched at a high of <b class="inline_odds" title="74/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">75.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">74/1</span></b> before the off, has hit back-to-back 63s around El Camaleón Golf Club to take a three-stroke lead into the weekend at the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.205870455">World Wide Technology Championship</a> and he's a warm favourite to convert. Here's the 36-hole leaderboard with prices to back at 08:50.</p><p><strong>Russell Henley -16 <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.28</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b><br> Will Gordon -13 <b class="inline_odds" title="21/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">11.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">21/2</span></b><br> Sam Ryder -13 <b class="inline_odds" title="13/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">14.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">13/1</span></b><br> Patton Kizzire -12 <b class="inline_odds" title="25/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">26.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">25/1</span></b><br> David Lingmerth -11 <b class="inline_odds" title="43/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">44.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">43/1</span></b><br> Brian Harman -10 <b class="inline_odds" title="22/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">23.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">22/1</span></b><br> Martin Laird -10 <b class="inline_odds" title="49/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">50.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">49/1</span></b><br> Harry Higgs -10 <b class="inline_odds" title="119/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">120.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">119/1</span></b><br> -9 and <b class="inline_odds" title="25/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">26.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">25/1</span></b> bar</strong></p><p>Henley's brilliance has really stretched the field this week and he's now eight strokes clear of the defending champion, <strong>Viktor Hovland</strong>, and ten clear of the pre-event favourite, <strong>Scottie Scheffle</strong>r. And that pair were both trading at single-figure prices before round two.</p><blockquote>Henley is the tenth player to hold a clear lead at the halfway stage of the event since it began in 2007 but only two of the previous nine went on to win. </blockquote><p>Graeme McDowell took the title in extra time having led by a stroke through 36 holes in 2015 and Matt Kucher won by one having led by two at halfway in 2018.</p><p><strong>Henley is only the third man to lead by at least three strokes.</strong> Chris Stroud finished fourth in 2011 having led by three and Emiliano Grillo gave up a four stroke halfway lead last year when he shot 74 in round three. He eventually finished fifth, beaten by seven.</p><blockquote>This the third time in 20 months that Henley has headed into the weekend of a PGA Tour event with a clear advantage, and he'll be hoping it's third time lucky.</blockquote><p>The 33-year-old Georgian led the Wyndham Championship by four strokes in August last year and the Sony Open by three in January, but he came up short on both occasions.</p><p>He missed out on a six-man playoff at the Wyndham by a stroke, having been <strong>matched at a low of <b class="inline_odds" title="1/3"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.34</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/3</span></b></strong>, and he lost a playoff to Hideki Matsuyama in Hawaii in January despite leading by five with nine holes to play. He <strong>hit a low of <b class="inline_odds" title="1/18"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.06</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/18</span></b></strong> there.</p><blockquote>Since converting a two-stroke lead at the Sony Open in 2013, Henley has led or co-led six times on the PGA Tour and he's failed to convert every time, finishing fourth, third, 11th, 13th, seventh and second. </blockquote><p>We need to take on board just how strung out the field is in behind Henley here, and that he's traded very short on the last two occasions he's led at this stage, but however you dress it up,<strong> given the tournament stats and Henley's record, he looks a bit on the short side at around 5/4.</strong></p><p>The first round leader, <strong>Will Gordon</strong>, backed up his opening 62 with a very respectable 67 and Sam Ryder has shot 64-65 to sit alongside him in a tie for second but the dangers to the leader may well come from further back.</p><p><img alt="Will Gordon in Mexico.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Will%20Gordon%20in%20Mexico.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Gordon is new to the PGA Tour and in search of his first victory and 32-year-old Ryder is winless on the PGA Tour after 141 starts. </p><p>Looking at the market this morning, the 2017 winner, <strong>Patton Kizzire</strong>, looks a reasonable price at <b class="inline_odds" title="25/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">26.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">25/1</span></b> as an alternative to the leader and I've had a very small bet on him but it's a tricky one to call.</p><p><strong>Henley looks short but I can see him trading much shorter</strong>, as he's done on the last two occasions that he's held a clear advantage, and we probably can't look too far down the leaderboard.</p><p>Hovland trailed by seven strokes at this stage when he won the first of his two titles in 2020 but he was inside the top-ten places and <strong>Pat Perez, who trailed by five at halfway in 2016, is the only winner to date not to be inside the top-ten at this stage</strong>. He sat tied for 11th. </p><p><strong><h2>09:30 - November 4, 2022</h2></strong></p><p>The first-round leaderboard at the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.205870455">World Wide Technology Championship</a> doesn't contain too many surprises.</p><p>Although matched at odds in excess of <b class="inline_odds" title="299/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">300.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">299/1</span></b> before the off, the early leader, <strong>Will Gordon</strong>, who shot a nine-under-par 62, will have been a player many punters would have taken a close look at, me included, after last week's performance in Bermuda.</p><p>As highlighted in <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/world-wide-technology-championship-2022-tips-and-preview-hovland-bids-for-historic-threepeat-011122-167.html">the preview</a>, the first two winners of the Bermuda Championship, <strong>Brendon Todd, and Brian Gay, have both also won this event</strong> and Gordon gave himself an outside chance of winning there when he sat eighth and five off the lead with a round to go last week before a disappointing 75 on Sunday saw him slip outside the top-30.</p><p>Gordon, who won the Boise Open on the Korn Ferry Tour as recently as August, has now led after round one three times in his last 24 starts. And during that run, he's finished inside the top-ten after the opening round ten times so <strong>he's clearly one to bear in mind for future round one leader bets</strong>, although he <strong>hasn't always kicked on</strong>. </p><p>Gordon was tied for the lead at the <strong>Sanderson Farms Championship </strong>last month but finished tied for 30th so although we've seen three first round leaders or co leaders go on to win since the event started in 2007, he might be one to swerve.</p><p>Alone in second after an opening 63 is pre-event <b class="inline_odds" title="54/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">55.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">54/1</span></b> chance, <strong>Russell Henley</strong>, and he's another player punters would have looked at closely before the off given his outstanding record in the <strong>Sony Open</strong>.</p><p>Henley won the 2013 edition and he was beaten in a playoff by Hideki Matsuyama there in January having traded at long odds-on. </p><blockquote>That's another event that correlates brilliantly with this one given four players have won both events - the aforementioned Brian Gay, Patton Kizzire, Johnson Wagner and Matt Kuchar.</blockquote><p>And just for good measure, despite being matched at a high of <b class="inline_odds" title="549/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">550.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">549/1</span></b> before the off, the 2015 Sony Open second, <strong>Scott Piercy</strong>, sits tied for third after an opening 64 yesterday morning.</p><p><img alt="Scottie Scheffler in Mexico.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Scottie%20Scheffler%20in%20Mexico.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"> </p><p>The pre-event favourite, <strong>Scottie Scheffler</strong>, and <strong>Viktor Hovland</strong>, who's bidding to win the event for a third year in-a-row, are at the head of the market ahead of Henley after both men shot six-under-par 65s yesterday morning to sit tied for seventh and they may not be too disadvantaged to be starting their second rounds later today...</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">World no. 2 Scottie Scheffler opened with a 6-under 65 today at Mayakoba.<br><br>It's his lowest opening round score to par on the PGA Tour in 2022.</p>? Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) <a href="https://twitter.com/JustinRayGolf/status/1588262440323715073?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 3, 2022</a></blockquote><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>There are lies, damn lies and there are statistics as the old saying goes and yesterday's AM-PM split had me scratching my head a little at first glance this morning.</p><p>With the course softened by rain, very little wind and placing in the fairways in operation, the morning wave averaged 69.33 and <strong>the top two on the leaderboard, as well as four of the top-six, all kicked the event off yesterday morning</strong> but the afternoon starters fared even better according the numbers - averaging only 69.09.</p><p>With consistent weather forecasted all day today, <strong>it doesn't look as though they'll be much of a difference between either side of the draw by the time we get to halfway</strong> but I'm still hopeful that my <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/world-wide-technology-long-odds-golf-tips-former-winner-worth-chancing-011122-167.html"><b class="inline_odds" title="119/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">120.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">119/1</span></b> Find Me a 100 Winner fancy, Harris English</a>, who sits tied for third after an opening bogey-free 64 yesterday afternoon, can kick on this morning.</p><p>Hovland sat tied for 20th and six off the lead after the opening round before successfully defending last year but that's <strong>the furthest any winner has trailed by here</strong> and the previous four winners were all inside the top-five and within two of the lead after round one so concentrating on the leaders looks the way to go.</p><p><strong>I was tempted to play Henley and he used to be great after a fast start.</strong> On the first four occasions he sat first or second after the opening round he went on to win - twice on the Korn Ferry Tour and twice on the PGA Tour - but on the last 14 occasions he's been first or second after round one he's failed to convert so <strong>I'm going to sit on my hands for now</strong> and see what today brings.</p><p>I'll be back again in the morning once we've reached the halfway stage. </p><p><strong>Pre-Event Selections:<br> Big Guns v The Field @ 11/4 (Sportsbook)</strong><br> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.205870455">Joel Dahmen @ <b class="inline_odds" title="89/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">90.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">89/1</span></b><br> Cameron Champ @ <b class="inline_odds" title="89/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">90.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">89/1</span></b></a></p><p><strong>In-Play Pick:</strong><br> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.205870455">Patton Kizzire @ <b class="inline_odds" title="25/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">26.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">25/1</span></b></a></p><p><strong>Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:</strong><br> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.205870455">Back 2u Harris English @ <b class="inline_odds" title="119/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">120.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">119/1</span></b><br> Place order to lay 10u @ <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> & 10u @ <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.3</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b></a><br> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.205870455">Back 2u Russell Knox @ <b class="inline_odds" title="179/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">180.0</span><span More Golf

Each Way Golf Betting Calculator
Golf Betting Masterclass
The Punter
Golf Bets
Each-Way Betting
Find Me A 100 Winner
First Round Leader
Three-Ball Tips
Golf Form Guide
DP World Tour
PGA Tour
The Open
US Masters
US Open
US PGA Championship
FedEx Cup href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" class=" "> Find Me A 100 Winner </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/" class=" "> First Round Leader </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/three-ball-tips/" class=" "> Three-Ball Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/" class=" "> Golf Form Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/" class=" "> DP World Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" class=" "> PGA Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/" class=" "> The Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/" class=" "> US Masters </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/" class=" "> US Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/" class=" "> US PGA Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/fedex-cup/" class=" "> FedEx Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a 