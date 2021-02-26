The Punter's In-Play Blog: Simpson and Fitzpatrick show the way

10:55 - February 26, 2021

The world number one, Dustin Johnson, and the US Open champion, Bryson DeChambeau, both opened up the WGC Workday Championship at the Concession Club in Florida with five-over-par 77s, and they already look out of it, but with as many as 12 players separated by just two strokes at the head of affairs, we look set for an exciting event. Here's the first round leaderboard with prices to back at 10:50.

Webb Simpson -6 9.617/2

Matthew Fitzpatrick -6 13.012/1

Brooks Koepka -5 9.89/1

Sergio Garcia -5 27.026/1

Billy Horschel -5 30.029/1

Kevin Kisner -5 42.041/1

Jon Rahm -4 7.613/2

Tony Finau -4 15.5

Patrick Reed -4 16.5

Sungjae Im -4 24.023/1

Cameron Smith -4 29.028/1

Wade Ormsby -4 370.0369/1

Rory McIlroy -3 16.015/1

-3 and 40.039/1 bar

The Concession held up well to the onslaught of the world's best on day one, averaging as close to it's par of 72 as possible at 71.99. Despite it's generous fairways, it's far from a bombers paradise and Rory McIlroy, who ranked eighth, was the only player in the top-34 to rank inside the top-ten for Driving Distance on day one.

Billy Horschel, who sits tied for third, ranked number one for Driving Accuracy and four of the top-12 ranked sixth or better for that stat yesterday.

Tommy Fleetwood, who putted poorly to shoot a three-over-par 75, hit more greens than anyone else but Fitzpatrick ranked tied second for Greens In Regulation and four players inside the top-12 ranked tied fifth or better for GIR.

Matthew Fitzpatrick and Brooks Koepka in tied third, ranked tied first for Scrambling and it looks like saving shots around the greens is going to be key this week.

One of the commentators mentioned yesterday that the course had more of a Carolinas feel about it than a Florida feel and Webb Simpson and Fitzpatrick leading may well back that up. Both have very good records at Harbour Town - home of the RBC Heritage - and with that in mind, my only in-play pick this morning is another player who enjoys that venue - South Carolinian, Kevin Kisner.

This is Kisner's first outing since he finished tied for 32nd at the Sony Open but he's had time off to be at home after the birth of his third child, so he's not been injured or ill. He played typically neat and tidy Kisner golf yesterday to shoot a five-under-par 67 and I thought the 40/1 with five places available was fair with the Sportsbook this morning. He's already won a WGC event (the match play in 2019) so he won't be frightened to win this one and the course appears ideal for him.

Both of my pre-event picks birdied the last three holes yesterday and of the two, I'm far more confident about Patrick Reed, who sits on -4, but it's the Puerto Rico Open, where ole Tommy 'Two Gloves' Gainey leads after the opening round, that's taking up most of my attention.

My sole pre-event pick, Andrew Putnam, started nicely enough, shooting five-under-par, despite finishing the round five-five, and three of the four Find Me a 100 Winner selections have started OK too, with only Martin Trainer totally out of it already.

As highlighted in the preview, this is very much an event for outsiders so before the off I layed almost everyone trading at less than 100.099/1 so it's going to be interesting to see how the week pans out.

WGC Workday Championship Pre-Event Selections:

Viktor Hovland @ 32.031/1

Patrick Reed @ 36.035/1

In-Play Pick:

Kevin Kisner @ 40/1 each-way (Sportsbook)

Puerto Rico Open Pre-Event Selection:

Andrew Putnam @ 40.039/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

All Puerto Rico Open

Back Padraig Harrington 2 u @ 120.0119/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back Ted Potter Jr 2 u @ 130.0129/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back Johnson Wagner 1u @ 360.0359/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 12.011/1 & 10u @ 2.26/5

Back Martin Trainer 1u @ 440.0439/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 12.011/1 & 10u @ 2.26/5

