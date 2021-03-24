The Punter's In-Play Blog: Harding poised to double up in Kenya

19:20 - March 24, 2021

The opposite field event on the PGA Tour - the Corales Puntacana R&C Championship - begins tomorrow so there's still time to read the preview and place a wager or two and Dave Tindall's had a look at the First Round Leader market here too.

Given the European Tour event - the Kenya Savannah Classic - kicked off as early as Tuesday, and that we've witnessed only one triple-figure priced winner in the last 19 years at the week's main event - the WGC Dell Matchplay - all three of my Find Me a 100 Winner picks are in the Corales Puntacana R&C Championship but at the time of writing, I'm regretting not taking a chance on the one I mentioned at the Matchplay in the column - Antoine Rozner.

Rozner's currently beating Bryson DeChambeau in his first match and I'm also a bit miffed that the Kenyan event started early. Pre-tournament fancy, Masahiro Kawamura, would have been a Find Me a 100 Winner pick had the tournament started later and he's already traded at less than 10.09/1, which is the usual first lay back target.

Anyway, he's in-the-mix at the halfway stage and here's the 36-hole leaderboard with prices to back at 19:10.

Daniel Van Tonder -13 6.25/1

Justin Harding -12 5.79/2

David Drysdale -12 23.022/1

Darren Fichardt -11 11.521/2

Niklas Lemke -11 14.013/1

Masahiro Kawamura -11 15.5

Romain Langasque -10 14.013/1

Joost Luiten -10 19.018/1

-10 and 26.025/1 bar

South Africa's Daniel Van Tonder made three eagles during his second round today and but for a bogey at the 18th, he'd have taken a two-stroke lead into round three.

That dropped shot by the leader has resulted in Sunday's winner of the Kenya Open on the same course, Justin Harding, getting back to within one and the market, quite rightly, makes him the man to beat.

As highlighted in the In-Play Tactics section of the preview, up with the pace is where you need to be here. In 13 previous tournaments at the venue - Karen Golf Course - 10 of the 13 winners have sat first or second at halfway and those that didn't were hardly miles behind.

Michael Palmer sat fifth at halfway, three off the pace, when he won the Karen Masters here in 2019, Harding sat tied for sixth and two back last week and Guido Migliozzi was four back after 36 holes here two years ago but even that's a bit misleading as Louis De Jagaer led by three at halfway.

The stats are only there to help guide us and of course, they're also there to be broken, but I don't see any reason to go scanning too far down the leaderboard.

There are six players within two of the lead, including my man, Kawamura, and Matt Cooper's each-way fancy, Darren Fichardt, and both have a great chance but the one I'm adding to the portfolio is Sunday's winner, Harding.

There's obviously a chance that fatigue may set in and/or the adrenalin deserts him, but every time he's asked why he's playing so well he highlights just how much he loves the venue and he looks a very fair price at 5.79/2 given he's no bigger than 7/2 on the High Street.

I was out and about today when Kawamura traded below 10.09/1 and I hadn't left a lay bet in so I'll try and trade some back on him if I get the chance over the next two days but for now I'm happy to sit on the position.

Kenya Savannah Classic Pre-Event Selections:

Masahiro Kawamura @ 125/1 each-way (sportsbook)

Jorge Campillo @ 120.0119/1

Gaganjeet Bhullar @ 130.0129/1

In-Play Picks:

Ross McGowan @ 160.0159/1 (after round one)

Justin Harding @ 5.79/2

WGC Dell Matchplay Pre-Event Selections:

Jordan Spieth @ 25/1 (each-way Sportsbook)

Paul Casey @ 32.031/1

Corales Puntacana R&C Championship Pre-Event Selections:

Pat Perez @ 70/1 each-way (Sportsbook)

Camilo Villegas @ 80.079/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

(all in the Corales Puntacana)

Back Ted Potter Jr 2u @ 120.0119/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back Kelly Kraft 2u @ 130.0129/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back Retief Goosen ½ u each-way @ 300/1 (Sportsbook) & ½ u @ 450.0449/1

Place order to lay 5u @ 15.014/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

