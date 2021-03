Find Me a 100 Winner: Potter poised to weave his magic in the Corales Puntacana

Options are limited this week. The Kenya Savannah Classic on the European Tour kicked off early on Tuesday and outsiders have an awful record at the WGC Dell Matchplay.

The last two winners, Bubba Watson and Kevin Kisner, were both 80.079/1 chances but we need to go all the way back to 2006 for the last triple-figure priced winner. Geoff Ogilvy won the first of his two match play titles at 150/1, four years after Kevin Sutherland had won at a huge price.

Given we've seen a couple of huge-priced semi-finalist from the European Tour recently, I was quite tempted to play the recent Qatar Masters winner, Antoine Rosner, who had a 100% record at the 2016 Arnold Palmer Cup as an amateur.

He's drawn in the same group as Bryson DeChambeau but he'd be my idea of the most lively outsider. If forced to name one in that event, he'd be the one but it makes more sense to just concentrate on the alternate event on the PGA Tour - the Corales Puntacana R&C Championship - where outsiders have fared well...

Potter a perfect fit for Puntacana

As highlighted in the preview, this week's venue corelates nicely with the Grand Reserve Country Club, home of the Puerto Rico Open, and Ted Potter Jr finished seventh there when a 130.0129/1 selection for the column a month ago.

Unfortunately, he never really looked like winning so neither lay target was met but I'm more than happy to take only slightly shorter in a weaker field this week.

He's a two-time PGA Tour winner and he was mighty impressive when finishing three shots clear of Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Jason Day and Chez Reavie at Pebble Beach three years ago when winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

He's missed the cut here in his two previous visits but the course should definitely suit him.

Back Ted Potter Jr 2u @ 120.0119/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Kelly can compete once again

Kelly Kraft is yet to win on the PGA Tour and he's certainly not in devasting current form, having missed his last three cuts. He hasn't even broken the top-40 since finishing 14th in this event in September but that doesn't unduly worry me.

Kraft has found form out of the blue on numerous occasions and he's produced some very decent finishes on the PGA Tour, including a second placed finish in the AT&T at Pebble Beach and in the Barbasol Championship last July (another opposite field event).

In addition to a ninth placed finish at the Genesis Open in 2019, after a run of five straight missed cuts, and an eighth in the Honda Classic in 2018, Kelly has top-five finishes at the John Deere Classic and the Greenbrier but this is the event at which he repeatedly shines.

In three previous visits, Kelly has finished third, fifth and 14th and that's too good to ignore.

Back Kelly Kraft 2u @ 130.0129/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Hot-putting veteran can still contend

Hall of famer and two-tine US open winner, Retief Goosen, is an interesting entrant this week.

The 52-year-old hasn't played on the PGA Tour for more than two years but he's been competitive enough on the Champions Tour. He hasn't won there since he claimed the Senior Players Championship in 2019 but he hasn't finished any worse than 15th since September, producing form figures that read 4-6-15-5-2-11 and his stats suggest he's more than capable of contending here.

Still averaging around 300 yards off the tee, he's been producing some excellent putting figures of late too (averaged 1.59 last time out) and at an industry-best 300/1 with the Sportsbook, he looks worth chancing with seven places up for grabs.

Back Retief Goosen ½ u each-way @ 300/1 (Sportsbook) & ½ u @ 450.0449/1

Place order to lay 5u @ 15.014/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter