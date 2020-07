The Punter's In-Play Blog: Seamus and Guido late additions

11:25 - July 30, 2020

The Hero Open, which I've previewed here, is already underway and Spain's Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez is setting the pace, having shot 29 on the front nine. I think we can expect quite a low winning score this week!

I'm kicking the blog off super early as I've added a couple of picks since my three previews were published. At the Hero Open, I've now backed Guido Migliozzi, who I also backed last week at the British Masters. He was very well backed at the start of the week so I thought I'd missed the price but as is so often the case with so many players, he drifted back out again before the off and I was happy to take [70.0]. He tees off this afternoon.

I haven't added anymore in the WGC - FedEx St Jude Invitational, which I've previewed here but there's still time to follow Dave Tindall in on his top-ten and top-five picks here, and he's also looked at the First Round Leader market here.

In the Barracuda Championship (previewed here), I've now added Seamus Power at a triple-figure price as he currently ranks 14th in the key Birdie Average stats (here), and finally, it's always worth checking out Paul Krishnamurty's Find Me a 100 Winner piece (here) if you like backing an outsider or two.

Hero Open Pre-Event Selections:

Justin Harding @ [36.0]

Jordan Smith @ [42.0]

Guido Migliozzi @ [70.0] (added after preview published)

Calum Hill @ [110.0]

Joel Stalter @ [200.0]

WGC - FedEx St Jude Invitational Pre-Event Selections:

Justin Thomas @ [14.5]

Tyrrell Hatton @ [36.0]

Brandon Todd @ [200.0]

Kevin Kisner @ [200.0]

Barracuda Championship Pre-Event Selections:

Aaron Wise @ 80/1 (each-way Sportsbook)

Seamus Power @ [120.0] (added after preview published)

