The Punter's In-Play Blog: Potential draw bias in Texas

17:00 - April 1, 2021

The first round of this week's sole event, the Valero Texas Open, has started and the scoring's reasonably good, although my 85.084/1 pick, Branden Grace, looks out of it already after bogeying his first three holes!

Pre-event favourite, Jordan Spieth, has already hit the front, having raced to four-under-par through nine but it looks like he could be on the wrong side of the draw.

Although not extremely strong early on, the wind is due to drop fractionally in the afternoon today and it's going to be the other way around tomorrow, with the breeze increasing as the day goes on.

It doesn't look like being a huge bias but it's definitely worth bearing in mind if you're intending to trade in-running today and it's frustrating given all three Find Me a 100 Winner picks have also been assigned an AM-PM draw.

I'm going to wait and see what the forecast says in the morning before getting involved but as highlighted in the preview, it's not easy to come from too far off the pace here so I'll be concentrating on the leaders but I'll update again before the second round starts.

Pre-Event Selection:

Branden Grace @ 85.084/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

Back Kevin Chappell 2u @ 160.0159/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back Patton Kizzire 2u @ 160.0159/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back Graeme McDowell 2u @ 190.0189/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1



