Find Me a 100 Winner: Try this trio of outsiders in Texas

With no European Tour event to ponder, the Valero Texas Open on the PGA Tour is the only tournament to explore but it's been a decent one for outsiders. This will be the 11th staging of the event at the Greg Norman-designed TPC San Antonio and six of the previous ten course winners were matched at a triple-figure price before the off - including the last two. Here are my three picks for the week.

Chappell chanced to enjoy San Antonio again

The first of the trio is an extremely straightforward selection.

Kevin Chappell was a 32.031/1 chance when he won the 2017 edition of the Valero Texas Open - his one and only title to date - so he's considerably bigger this time around but that wasn't his only great performance at the venue. The 34-year-old Californian finished runner-up on his course debut ten years ago and he finished fourth in 2016.

Chappell's form has been a bit in-and-out of late but he really caught the eye last time out when finishing 13th at the Honda Classic, despite firing 75 on Saturday.

As highlighted in the preview, to win here you have to put really well so the fact that Chappell gained almost five strokes putting and that he ranked 12th for Putting Average at the Honda bodes nicely and he looks a very logical option at a juicy price.

Course debutant should be a great fit

As highlighted in the preview, two events that appear to correlate really nicely with this one are the Sony Open in Hawaii and the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Mexico, suggesting Patton Kizzire, might just take to this place immediately.

Kizzire's two PGA Tour titles to date are the 2017 Mayakoba and the 2018 Sony so there's every chance he'll take to the TPC San Antonio like a duck to water, provided he can rekindle his touch with the flatstick.

Kizzire putted brilliantly between September and January, but since his seventh placed finish at the Sony in January, although he's improved his iron play, the putter has gone a bit cold.

That's a big negative given how important putting is here but following his first missed cut in six months last time out in the Honda, he may well have refocused and refreshed, and he looks well worth chancing at a monster price.

G-Mac nicely primed to contend again

Graeme McDowell bogeyed the last two holes at the Corales Puntacana R&C Championship on Sunday to miss out on a playoff by two strokes but the upturn in form was eye-catching and his fourth-place finish encouraging.

The Irishman ranked fifth for Greens in Regulation and sixth for Putting Average last week so he ticks the right stats boxes and he has course form in the bank to boot.

Having finished 27th on debut in 2017, his 51st placed finish 12 months later was disappointing, but he bounced back to finish seventh in 2019, one week after winning the Corales.

Having won the Saudi International on the European Tour last February, two weeks after finishing fourth in the course-correlating Sony Open, G-Mac is in search of his third win in two years so the 2010 US Open winner is no back number and he deserves far more respect than the market is giving him.

