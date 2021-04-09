The Punter's US Masters In-Play Blog: Rose blooms again at Augusta

11:50 - April 9, 2021

Having played his first seven holes in two-over-par, Justin Rose, generally a 140.0139/1 pre-event chance on the exchange, was matched at a high of 490.0489/1 for a few pounds last night but after catching a slight break at the par five eighth, where a generous bounce set up this eagle three, the 40-year-old Englishman, who was one of Matt Cooper's two each-way fancies before the off, caught fire.

Despite being drawn on the wrong side of the draw (the PM starters averaged exactly a stroke more than the morning starters), Rose didn't let up after that, birdying seven of his last ten holes, and for a fourth time in his illustrious career, he ended the first round of a US Masters in front. Here's the first round leaderboard with prices to back at 11:40.

Justin Rose -7 5.49/2

Hideki Matsuyama -3 17.5

Brian Harman -3 29.028/1

Patrick Reed -2 15.014/1

Webb Simpson -2 21.020/1

Will Zalatoris -2 44.043/1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout -2 55.054/1

Jordan Spieth -1 10.09/1

Tyrrell Hatton -1 36.035/1

Shane Lowry -1 50.049/1

Si Woo Kim -1 65.064/1

Jason Kokrak -1 80.079/1

Jon Rahm Ev 15.5

Xander Schauffele Ev 28.027/1

Justin Thomas +1 17.5

Collin Morikawa +1 46.045/1

Dustin Johnson +2 25.024/1

Even par and 55.054/1 bar

On a day when only two other players broke 70, Rose's 65 was a remarkable round and it's going to be fascinating to see if he can back it up today.

In 84 previous editions, only two winners - Nick Faldo in 1990 and Tiger Woods in 2005 - have trailed by seven strokes after round one and that's the furthest any winner has trailed after the opening day's play.

If that trend is to continue, you can put a line through Justin Thomas, the defending champ, Dustin Johnson, Collin Morikawa and anyone else sitting outside the top-19 places but I'm far from convinced it's that simple.

This is the fourth time Rose has led or co-led after the opening round of the US Masters and he didn't fare brilliantly on the previous three occasions. He led by two after rounds one and two in 2004 but eventually finished 22nd and having been tied for the lead after the opening round in both 2007 and 2008, he ended those two renewals in fifth and 36th.

As highlighted in the In-Play Tactics section of the preview, being up with the pace is extremely important at Augusta. Tiger Woods sat tied for 11th and four off the lead after the opening round in 2019 but that was the first time any winner had sat outside the top-ten after round one since he'd sat tied for 33rd and seven off the lead in 2005 but as Justin Ray highlights below, holding a clear lead after the opening round doesn't appear to be much of a positive.

Justin Rose is the 24th outright first round leader at #TheMasters since 1985.



Only 1 of the previous 23 went on to win: Jordan Spieth in 2015.

Knowing Rose had a decent run of holes to come, I jumped onboard at 25.024/1 when he parred the hardest hole on the course yesterday (the 11th) but I layed him back last night at 5.24/1. He's still a very small winner but I'm really struggling to envisage him pulling away today.

This is the 25th time that Rose has led after round one in his career. He's only gone on to win four times previously and as Justin's tweet demonstrates, first round leaders tend to struggle. Since 1996, as many as 35 players have led or co-led the US Masters after round one and only seven of them broke 70 in round two. Of the last eight to lead or co-lead, last year's winner, DJ, who shot 70 in round two, is the only one to break par on Friday.

Charley Hoffman, in 2017, is the last player to lead by four after round one (also opened with a 65) but he shot 75 in round two to be tied at halfway and he eventually finished tied for 22nd.

Rose is an odds-on shot to lead at halfway and that's probably fair given he's a major champion with a great bank of US Masters form but everything points to him having his work cut out to win the tournament and odds of around 4/1 do look short this morning.

My only other in-play pick yesterday was Tyrrell Hatton, who I backed at 42.041/1 as he played the 17th. He's tied for eighth and six behind Rose and as it was only a small bet, I'm hanging on to it for now. I really fancied his chances in November but he missed the cut for a second time in four appearances and he wasn't very enthusiastic about the venue after his round last night, saying it doesn't really suit him. It'll be interesting to see how he fares today.

After the Rose trade, my book isn't looking too bad this morning. Pre-event picks, Paul Casey and Collin Morikawa had very disappointing finishes to their rounds and they both sit alongside ante-post pick, Justin Thomas, and one of my Find Me a 100 Winner selections, Corey Conners, on +1, but 42.041/1 fancy, Patrick Reed, is bang there and 200.0199/1 Find Me a 100 Winner pick, Brian Harman, sits tied for second.

The 2015 winner, Jordan Spieth, is the man most likely to challenge Rose according to the market but his triple-bogey seven at the ninth yesterday showed that although back to form, he has a destructive hole in him and although I haven't been able to confirm the fact, I'm almost certain that nobody has won the US Masters having made a triple-bogey or worse.

He was quite brilliant after the ninth but even he admitted that he was extremely fortunate on 15 when making an eagle three. Had his third shot not been bang on-line it was going in the water!

Having arrived at Augusta late following the birth of his son, Jon Rahm is an interesting runner after a decent start but the two I've added this morning for tiny stakes are Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Si Woo Kim. Bez is an ante-post pick for the Open Championship and the US Open so it would be somewhat galling to see him go in here. It's only going to get tougher here over the next three days and he certainly does tough. And I thought Kim looked fractionally big given he was a bit unlucky at 15 yesterday.

As I did yesterday, I'm going to be tweeting live from the Betfair Exchange account again today and I'll be back tomorrow with a look at the state of play at halfway.

#TheMasters 2021 is underway!



We've got @SteveThePunter here for the next four days to take you through the ups and downs and provide some of the best insight in the game. pic.twitter.com/zBV7lxYnNw ? Betfair Exchange (@BetfairExchange) April 8, 2021

Pre-Event Selections:

Justin Thomas 16.015/1 (ante-post)

Collin Morikawa @ 38.037/1

Patrick Reed @ 42.041/1

Paul Casey @ 55.054/1

In-Play Trades:

Justin Rose backed at 25.024/1 & layed @ 5.24/1

Tyrrell Hatton @ 42.041/1

Christiaan Bezuidenhout @ 55.054/1

Si Woo Kim @ 65.064/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

Back Corey Conner 2u @ 150.0149/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

Back Brian Harman 2u @ 200.0199/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

Back Kevin Na 1u @ 380.0379/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

