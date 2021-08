The Punter's In-Play Blog: Hot Hill off to a flier

13:10 - August 5, 2021

The morning wave are just finishing up at the Hero Open and with the wind starting to rise, in the clubhouse is the place to be.

Scotland's Calum Hill is setting the early pace after a nine-under-par 63 and I'm happy to get him onside at 5.8 5/1 .

Hill, a pre-event 36.035/1 chance, matched at a high of 44.043/1, has missed three of his last three cuts so this performance certainly wasn't telegraphed. He's in search of his first victory on the European Tour and he's never finished the end of round one in front on any Tour so it will be interesting to see how the three-time Challenge Tour winner fares after today.

My 210.0209/1 Find me a 100 Winner pick, Jonathan Caldwell, who was also one of Matt Cooper's each-way fancies, has also started nicely and at the time of writing, he sits alone in second after opening the event with an eight-under-par 64.

One of my three pre-event picks, Adrian Otaegui, is in the clubhouse on -5 but Daniel Van Tonder has had a poor opening round and Andy Sullivan is out in the afternoon.

With the wind blowing, it would be remarkable if one of the afternoon starters manages to get to the leader and with the forecast suggesting tomorrow morning will be tougher than the afternoon, a significant draw bias in favour of the AM-PM starters looks on the cards.

Neither the Barracuda Championship, which I've previewed here, nor the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational, which I've previewed here, have kicked off yet so if you fancy a play on the first round leader market there, here's Dave Tindall's thoughts on the market.

WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational Pre-Event Selection:

Daniel Berger @ 28.027/1

Hero Open Pre-Event Selections:

Andy Sullivan @ 21.020/1

Adrian Otaegui @ 32.031/1

Daniel Van Tonder @ 50.049/1

In-Play Pick:

Calum Hill @ 5.85/1

Barracuda Championship Pre-Event Selection:

Pat Perez @ 60.059/1

Find Me a 100 Winner picks:

Barracuda Championship

Back 2 u Scott Piercy @ 140.0139/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Hero Open

Back 1 ½ u Jonathan Caldwell @ 210.0209/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

Back 2 u James Morrison @ 130.0129/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter