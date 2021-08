Find Me a 100 Winner: In-from Morrison can contend again

As highlighted in the preview, the first two editions of the WGC FedEx St Jude Invitational went to a fancied runner, the last three winners of the St Jude Invitational at TPC Southwind were no bigger than 34.033/1 before the off and the event that the WGC FedEx St Jude Invitational replaced, the WGC Bridgestone Invitational, was also won by one of the favourites more often than not, so I'm going to swerve that one and concentrate on the week's other two tournaments - the Barracuda Championship (previewed here) and the Hero Open (previewed here).

Piercy picked to pile up the points

Scott Piercy won the final edition of the Barracuda Championship (then called the Reno-Tahoe Open) in the old more familiar stroke play format in 2011 and this will be his first appearance in the tournament since the modified stableford scoring was introduced.

He's won four times on the PGA Tour in total and all three of his individual titles have been won at this time of year. In addition to winning this event ten years ago, he won the RBC Canadian Open at the end of July a year later and he won another opposite filed event - the Barbasol Championship - in impressive fashion in July 2015.

Although he's made his last couple of cuts, Piercy hasn't been at his best of late, but he needs a strong performance to get into the FedEx Cup Series in a couple of weeks and a more-focused effort could be on the cards.

Caldwell a Colossal price

Since Richard Bland's fabulous victory at the British Masters in May, where he went off at odds of around 220.0219/1 (matched at a high of 300.0299/1, outsiders have been making hay on the European Tour.

Disregarding the majors, there have been eight regular tournaments staged since Bland's victory and five of the winners have gone off at a triple-figure price, so it makes sense to concentrate hardest on the inaugural edition of the Hero Open and first up is one of the five that caused a surprise.

Jonathan Caldwell, who Matt Cooper makes a great case for here, went off at around 160.0159/1 when he won the Scandinavian Mixed in June and he looks well worth chancing here at a much bigger price.

In-from Morrison can contend again

As highlighted in the preview, I fancy the Scandinavian Mixed will prove a good form guide for this event and I'm more than happy to take another chance on James Morrison, who finished fourth behind Caldwell in Sweden, after a very slow start (sat 104th after round one!).

Morrison didn't quite reach the first lay back target at the Cazoo Open in Wales a fortnight ago when a selection at the same price as he trades at this week (matched at a low of 13.012/1) and he's far from consistent but if he can string four rounds together he can go close.

I don't quite know what happened in Ireland last week when he missed the secondary cut after round three following a 76 on Saturday as he'd sat ninth and only five off the lead after starting the event with a pair of 67s.

It was a similarly frustrating in-and-out performance in Wales, where he shot rounds of 66, 76, 66 and 74 but he's definitely playing well and if he can get off to a decent start with his favourable early draw tomorrow, he might just keep going this time.

