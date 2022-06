11:30 - June 24, 2022

The second round of the BMW International Open on the DP World Tour is well underway and pre-event 85.084/1 chance, Haotong Li, has already been matched at a low of 2.35/4.

I'll take a look at that event once they've reached the halfway stage but at the time of writing, Li leads by four having backed up yesterday's course record equalling ten-under-par 62 with a very solid 67 this morning.

Over at the Travelers Championship on the PGA Tour, Rory McIlroy is tied for the lead with JT Poston, but the world number six, Patrick Cantlay, and the number 15, Xander Schauffele, are both on the premises. Here's the first-round leaderboard with prices to back at 11:25.

Rory McIlroy-8 3.55

JT Poston -8 28.027/1

Xander Schauffele -7 6.611/2

Patrick Cantlay -6 6.411/2

Webb Simpson -6 21.020/1

Martin Laird -6 46.045/1

Charles Howell III -6 50.049/1

Cam Davis -5 50.049/1

Matthew NeSmith -5 55.054/1

-4 and 24.023/1 bar

Rory McIlroy has now led or co-led after the first round a staggering 33 times during his career and this is the fifth time he's ended day one in front in his last 17 starts but can he go on to win this time?

Rory's finishing positions on the last 13 occasions he's led after the opening round read 8-2-5-2-8-5-7-3-10-4-6-13-8 so backers need to think long and hard before taking odds of less than 3/1 and the 1.538/15 he's been matched at to finish inside the top-five looks short given he's failed to finish inside the top-five on four of the last five occasions he's led or co-led.

With current form figures reading 2-5-8-18-1-5, Rory is in sparkling form but add in the fact that since Kenny Perry won the 2009 edition, having led after round one by two strokes, we've seen more first round leaders miss the cut than win and he really does look short.

Since Perry's victory, as many as 24 players have led or co-led after the opening round of the Travelers Championship and the only two to win were course specialist, Bubba Watson, in 2015, and Jordan Spieth, in 2017. Jim Renner, David Mathis, and Andrew Loupe have all led after round one but not made it to round four!

Behind Rory, the market is struggling to split the Zurich Classic Pairs winners, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, but my preference is for the latter.

They opened up the Zurich in April with a round 59 and they won the event wire-to-wire but on the two occasions Xander's been within three of the lead after round one since that win he's shot 73 in round two and gone backwards (at the US PGA Championship and the Memorial Tournament - finished 13th and 18th).

Cantlay's two behind Rory and one behind Xander but I quite like his chances and the 6.4 11/2 looks fair.

Cantlay shot 60 around River Highlands as an amateur so it's clearly a venue that suits his eye and in contrast to Xander's recent form, When Cantlay starts nicely he tends to hang around.

Cantlay's led or been within three of the lead after the opening round 17 times during his career to date and the worst he's ever finished is eighth. He's gone on to win four times and he's only twice finished outside the top-four!

He finished fifth at the Jacksonville Open ten years, having sat tied for 15th and three of the lead after the opening round and he had a poor Sunday at the Shriners in 2020 - falling from tied first to eighth having sat second after round one.

BMW International Open Pre-Event Selections:

Billy Horschel @ 14.5

Pablo Larrazabal @ 42.041/1

Travelers Championship Pre-Event Selection:

Denny McCarthy @ 80.079/1

In-Play Pick:

Patrick Cantlay @ 6.411/2

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

1.5 pts Kevin Kisner @ 200.0199/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

0.5 pt Nate Lashley @ 620.0619/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

0.5 pt James Hahn @ 620.0619/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

0.5 pt Hank Lebioda @ 630.0629/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

1.5 pt Victor Dubuisson @ 140.0139/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

1.5 pt Daniel van Tonder @ 200.0199/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter