Although the 2016 and 2019 Travelers Championship winners were fairly unfancied, we have to go back eight years for the last triple-figure priced winner, the 220.0219/1 chance, Kevin Streelman, who birdied the last seven holes in round four (a PGA Tour record) to win by a stroke.

Ken Duke took the title 12 months earlier, having been matched at 680.0679/1 before the off and last year's beaten playoff protagonist, Kramer Hickock, who was matched at a low of 1.11/10, was a 1000.0 chance so this has been a fair tournament for outsiders over the years.

With length of the tee far from essential, it's also been a decent event for the older pros and the first of my four picks here is 38-year-old world number 31, Kevin Kisner.

Can Kevin find his mojo?

Although he only missed the cut at the US Open by a stroke, given he hasn't made the weekend in any of his last four starts, I can't begin to pretend that Kevin Kisner is in tip-top form but that didn't make an awful lot of difference 12 months ago when he rocked up to TPC River Highlands and finished fifth.

It was a great effort given his current form figures read MC-MC-MC-MC-MC-40-MC-55 but he'll feel he should have finished higher given he shot 63 in rounds two and four. Kisner had sat second at halfway but a 74 on Saturday saw him slip to 45th and seven off the lead before Sunday's rally.

Kisner, who's already won four times on the PGA Tour, began 2022 nicely, with some strong results. Having begun the year with an eighth-place finish in the Tournament of Champions, around a course that's far too long for him, Kisner was third at the Sony Open, fourth at the Players Championship and he also got to the final of the WGC Match Play final (an event he won in 2019), where he lost to the world number one, Scottie Scheffler.

There's obviously a high possibility, given his current form, that he doesn't compete this week, but that's most certainly in the price given he trades at 200.0 199/1 and that's a price I'm more than happy to take.

1.5 pts Kevin Kisner @ 200.0199/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Par 4 Performance points to a trio of outsiders

As highlighted in the preview, had Hickock got the better of Harris English in the playoff last year, the last eight Travelers Championship winners would have ranked number one for the week on the par fours, so the PGA Tour's Par 4 Scoring stats are worth looking at.

Kisner currently ranks 22nd for Par 4 Scoring on the PGA Tour, despite his poor run of form, so that's a plus for him but given those stats look at the entire season's stats, they can be a bit misleading.

Looking at the Par 4 Performance stats over the last three months, Kisner only ranks 191st and that makes sense. His last high finish, at the WGC match Play, was back in March. So, who's been playing the par fours nicely in the last three months?

There are only 18 players that average below par and it's not surprising to see that the bang in-form pair of Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy are two of only three players to have played the par fours in double-digits under-par.

Thomas is 14-under-par on the par fours over the last three months and Rory is ten-under. As is 39-year-old Nate Lashley, who's currently trading at more than 600.0599/1!

0.5 pt Nate Lashley @ 620.0619/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Lashley's current form hides just how well he's playing of late and he could easily contend here. He's missed his last two cuts, at the Charles Schwab Challenge and the Memorial Tournament but prior to that he 17th at the Byron Nelson Championship, despite sitting 117th after round one and 61st at halfway, and he sat fourth with a round to go before finish 11th in the Mexico Open at the start of May.

Also trading at 600.0599/1 plus, James Hahn, who has only ordinary course form figures reading 77-MC-36-MC, and Hank Lebioda, have both played the par fours in five-under-par over the last three months and both have claims here.

Hahn missed the cut at the Charles Schwab last time out but prior to that he was ninth in Mexico, where he putted brilliantly, and he was ninth at the Byron Nelson, where he ranked inside the top-two for Strokes Gained Off the Tee, SG Tee-to-Green and SG Approach, but the putter let him down (ranked 74th for SGP, having ranked fourth in Mexico). He's close and the price is insulting.

0.5 pt James Hahn @ 620.0619/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Lebioda's current form is only ordinary but his 28th at the Canadian Open last time out was a fair effort and his improving course form figures, that read 51-41-5, are encouraging.

0.5 pt Hank Lebioda @ 630.0629/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Victor and Daniel chanced in Germany

We're off to Germany for the BMW International Open on the DP World Tour this week and as highlighted in the preview, two of the last three course winners were out of form outsiders.

Course form stands up well Golfclub München Eichenried so I've backed a couple of players that aren't in form but they do have top-12 finishes at the venue. And that's not surprising given both have winning form at other tree-lined tracks...

Victor Dubuisson prefers to go fishing than play golf and there's always a chance he won't even turn up so we'll just get our money back but the classy Frenchman was fourth here last year and both his DP World Tour events came in the same event - the now defunct Turkish Airlines Open - around the tree-lined Montgomerie Maxx.

He may just like this track so much that he puts the rod down for a week and contends. The 140.0 139/1 is fair.

1.5 pt Victor Dubuisson @ 140.0139/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Daniel van Tonder is another that isn't at his best at present but he was 12th last year on debut and he's a prolific winner.

His sole success to date on the DP World Tour came at the tree-lined Karen Country Club in 2019, at the Kenya Savannah Classic, but he's won eight times on the Sunshine Tour, with his biggest win being the SA Open Championship around the Gary Player Country Club as recently as December.

1.5 pt Daniel van Tonder @ 200.0199/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter