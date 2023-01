Rahm the strong favourite after fast start

Trio in search of third wire-to-wire win in-a-row

Hot-putting Canadian backed at juicy odds



11:55 - January 6, 2023

The first round of the PGA Tour's first event of the year, the Sentry Tournament of Champions, is complete and three players are tied at the top - course debutant and 280.0279/1 outsider, J.J Spaun, the world number 11, Collin Morikawa, and the pre-event favourite, Jon Rahm. Here's the current state of play with prices to back at 11:45.

Jon Rahm -9 3.7511/4

Collin Morikawa -9 8.415/2

J.J Spaun -9 34.033/1

Tom Kim -8 15.014/1

Scottie Scheffler -7 9.28/1

Sungjae Im -7 17.016/1

Matt Fitzpatrick -7 20.019/1

Aaron Wise -7 32.031/1

Tom Hoge -7 65.064/1

Mackenzie Hughes -7 80.079/1

-6 and 20.019/1 bar

As highlighted in the In-Play Tactics section of the preview, very few winners start slowly around the Plantation Course and being up with the pace is usually the place to be.

Sergio Garcia in 2002, Stuart Appleby in 2005 and Xander Schauffele four years ago, all overcame slow starts but the other 21 Sentry TOC winners at this venue have been no more than three strokes off the lead after the first round and the last two winners, Harris English and Cam Smith, both won wire-to-wire.

As many as seven of the last 20 winners have been leading or tied for the lead after round one so a fast start is a huge plus.

That doesn't help a great deal given there are as many as ten players within two of the lead and 16 within three but we can thin it out a bit more if we boldly dismiss the debutants.

As many as 13 players are making their course debuts this week and included in the baker's dozen are the first-round co-leader, Spaun, Tom Kim, who's alone in fourth, Matt Fitzpatrick and Tom Hoge, who are both tied for fifth and Sahith Theegala, who sits tied for 11th and just three off the lead.

Although a straightforward and easy test on paper, debutants have a particularly poor record at Kapalua and Sergio Garcia and the shock 2008 winner, Daniel Chopra, are the only first timers to win here in 24 previous editions at the venue.

Both of my two Find Me a 100 Winner picks, J.T Poston, who rallied on the back nine to post -5, and Adam Scott (-3), appear to have too much on their plates already but I'm more than happy with the start made by Jon Rahm, who I backed at 8.415/2 before the off.

Rahm picked up from where he left off with the flatstick, ranking first for Strokes Gained Putting yesterday, but he needs to improve his driving.

Having replaced his Calloway Rogue driver with the brand-new Calloway Paradiym, Rahm found just four fairways yesterday, ranking 39 of 39 for Driving Accuracy and that has to be a bit of a concern - especially given how ridiculously wide the fairways are here.

I'm hoping he improves in that department and if he does, I'm confident that he'll be there or thereabouts at the finish, but I have added one more to the portfolio...

As highlighted in the preview, putting is the key to success here so given he's a quite brilliant putter (ranked first for Putting Average yesterday), that he sits tied for fifth and only two back, and that he won the Sanderson Farms Championship as recently as October, I was more than happy to place a small bet on Canada's Mackenzie Hughes at 80.079/1.

I'll be back again tomorrow with a look at the state of play at halfway.

Pre-Event Selection:

Jon Rahm @ 8.415/2

In-Play Pick:

Mackenzie Hughes @ 80.079/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:



Back 2u Adam Scott 100.099/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back 2u Adam Scott @ 4.03/1 Top 10 Finish

200.0

199/1

10.0

9/1

2.3

5/4

Back 2u J.T Poston @ 7.06/1 Top 10 Finish

