18:25 - July 7, 2022

The first round of the Scottish Open is drawing to a close and the early starters have definitely had a result.

At the time of writing, only one of the afternoon starters, outsider, Kurt Kitayama, is within five of the lead and inside the top-six places and he and Stewart Cink, are the only afternoon starters inside the top-15.

The PGA Tour maiden, Cameron Tringale, who teed-off at 9:05, shows the way after firing an impressive course record equalling nine-under-par 61 but I'm happy to take him on.

Tringale, a pre-event 340.0339/1 shot is now just a shade over 5/1 but he makes no appeal whatsoever. The 34-year-old has had plenty of chances on the PGA Tour, but he's flattered to deceive every time.

The weather forecast suggests Kitayama and Co aren't going to get any better conditions in the morning, with the wind predicted to blow throughout the day and I'm more than happy to continue to be cautious.

I took a bit of the 200/1 available about Cink before he birdied the 13th hole to get within six of the lead and I'm happy to back Kitayama at 55.054/1, but other than that, I'm happy to sit on my hands for now.

Plenty of 200/1 around about Cink, who's -2 after 12 and on the slightly easier back nine ? Steve Rawlings (@SteveThePunter) July 7, 2022

There's a very long way to go and we could be surveying a very different landscape at halfway after the field have been buffeted by the wind all day tomorrow.

Over at the Barbasol Championship in Kentucky, Portugal's Ricardo Gouveia, currently leads on -8 after an opening 64 but the scoring is ridiculously easy, and he may yet get headed before the day's done.

I've made a move there too, backing Michael Kim in-running at 42.041/1, and I'll have another look at that one in the morning once they've finished the opening round. Kim's in the house on -7.

Scottish Open Pre-Event Selection:

Jack Senior Top-20 Finish @ 11/1 (Sportsbook)

In-Play Picks:

Kurt Kitayama @ 55.054/1

Stewart Cink @ 200/1 (Sportsbook)

Barbasol Championship Pre-Event Selections:

James Hahn @ 80.079/1

Michael Kim @ 80.079/1

In-Play Pick:

Michael Kim @ 42.041/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

2 pts Haotong Li @ 130.0129/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

1 pts Thorbjorn Olesen @ 260.0259/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

1pt Branden Grace @ 260.0259/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

0.5 pt Kalle Samooja @ 740.0739/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

1.5 pt Kalle Samooja Top 20 finish @ 13.012/1

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter