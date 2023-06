Rose in front at the Belfry

Stats suggest the Englishman is worth laying

Ferguson added to the portfolio

17:55 - May 29, 2023

The first round of the British Masters is still ongoing and the afternoon starters at the Rocker Mortgage Classic are yet to start the event but I've already made a move on the DP World Tour so I thought I'd kick the blog of nice and early.

The pre-event favourite, Justin Rose, has kicked off the British Masters at the Belfry with a seven-under-par 65 and regardless of whether Spain's Sebastian Garcia catches him to deny first round backers or not (currently one behind Rose with four to play but in the water on the sixth), the veteran Englishman looks too short at 2.89/5 with so long to go.

Rose has led or co-led after the opening round 25 times across the world since 1999 and he's only gone on to win on four occasions.

The last time he failed to kick on and take the title was at the US Masters last year and prior to that it was at the US Open and the Charles Schwab Challenge so it goes without saying that this is a far easier opportunity, but I still feel he's a bit on the skinny side given how hard it to lead here.

We've seen 14 players lead or co-lead after round one at the Belfry this century and only two have gone on to win.

Thorbjorn Olesen won wire-to-wire last year, but he was matched at 44.043/1 during round four and he needed both a miracle finish (eagle-birdie) and others to falter.

In addition to opposing Rose, I've also had a small wager on Ewen Ferguson, who was very close to the top of my shortlist before the off.

If I'd have backed a third player before the off on Tuesday it would have been him and had he drifted to a triple-figure price earlier than late on Wednesday he would have been a selection for the Find Me a 100 Winner column so when he was four-over-par after just four holes this morning, I thought I'd caught a bit of a break.

Unsurprisingly, the Scotsman was matched at 700.0699/1 after his awful start but he kicked on nicely after the awful start, playing the remaining 14 holes in seven-under-par!

He trails Rose by four but I was happy to get him onside at 55.054/1.

British Masters Pre-Event Selections:

Jorge Campillo @ 55.054/1

Richie Ramsay @ 65.064/1

In-Play Trades:

Justin Rose layed @ 2.89/5

Ewen Ferguson backed @ 55.054/1

Rocket Mortgage Pre-Event Selection:

Taylor Moore @ 80.079/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

1.5 u C.T Pan @ 200.0199/1 (Non-Runner)

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

1.5 u Garrick Higgo @ 210.0209/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

0.5 u Angel Hidalgo @ 420.0419/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

0.5 u James Morrison @ 660.0659/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter