The Punter's In-Play Blog: DJ finds his feet

22:00 - June 10, 2021

Pre-tournament 15.014/1 favourite, Sam Horsfield, needed to birdie two of his last three holes at the Scandinavian Mixed (previewed here) to draw alongside Austria's Christine Wolf on eight-under-par and it was nice to see the first day end with the lead shared by a man and a woman but the early signs suggest a lady winning is highly unlikely.

England's Felicity Johnson is the only other woman inside the top-ten and the early indications suggest the men are likely to dominate.

According to Matt's stats in the tweet below, the men missed more fairways and greens than the women but they hit it closer to the pin and they scored considerably better and if that continues for four days, it's very difficult to see anything but a male winner.

Watching Thomas Bjorn, Henrik Stenson and Annika Sorenstam play their first rounds today was very enjoyable and it's going to be fascinating to see how the event pans out but I'm more than happy to sit on my hands for now.

Horsfield won twice on the European Tour last year - the Hero Open in England at the beginning of August and the Celtic Classic in Wales just two weeks later - and he's very much the man to beat now but I'm happy to see what tomorrow brings.

Over on the PGA Tour, Dustin Johnson has found some form ahead of next week's US Open and at the time of writing, he shares the lead at the Palmetto Championship with Dave Tindall's First Round Leader tip, Doc Redman, after both men fired six-under-par 65s. The afternoon wave still have plenty of golf to play so fingers crossed nobody gets past DJ and the Doc.

Other than backing the Find Me a 100 Winner selections, who were all drawn in the afternoon today, I'm yet to get involved and I'm in no rush to side with anyone - especially Johnson. At 3.55/2, DJ is even shorter than Horsfield and he's a big mover in next week's market too...

Johnson touched a high of 21.020/1 in the US Open market before the off this week but he's now back in to 15.014/1.

I'll have another look at the Palmetto tomorrow morning and I'll update again if I get involved before round two starts.

Scandinavian Mixed Pre-Event Selection:

Emily Kristine Pedersen @ 50.049/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

Back 4 u Vincent Whaley @ 15/8 Top 30 Finish

Back 2 u Camilo Villegas @ 130.0129/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

Back 1 ½ u Satoshi Kodaira @ 190.0189/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

Back 1 ½ u Chez Reavie @ 240.0239/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

