Find Me a 100 Winner: Reavie to get on a roll

As much as I'm looking forward to the brand-new and unique format of the Scandinavian Mixed on the European Tour, which I've previewed here, it feels like a tournament to swerve from a betting perspective.

The consensus is that the men will fare much better than the women and I'm happy to watch and see if that's what transpires. It looks a tough event to evaluate, although the Palmetto Championship on the PGA Tour isn't much easier...

As highlighted in the preview, not only do we have a brand-new course to get to know, but we also need to work out what sort of an effect Monday's US Open qualifiers (results here) will have on the field.

With the US Open at Torrey Pines now just eight days away, as many as nine qualifiers took place on Monday and three of my picks were involved, starting with Vincent Whaley, who failed to make the line-up.

Another Top-30 the way to go with Whaley

There are few players on the PGA Tour playing as consistently well as Scottie Scheffler's mate, Vincent Whaley and although he narrowly missed out on US Open qualification on Monday at Piedmont Driving Club, he looks a great bet here for another high finish.

The 26-year-old is yet to better his tied ninth finish in the Puerto Rico Open last year on the PGA Tour so I'm in no rush to back him at 110.0109/1 to win the tournament but he's on quite a roll and another high finish looks more likely than the odds suggest.

In his last eight starts he's produced ridiculously consistent figures reading 15-36-28-34-29-26-26-20 and the 15/8 on offer with the Sportsbook about him finishing inside the top-30 looks too big to ignore.

Back 4 u Vincent Whaley @ 15/8 Top 30 Finish

Camilo can contend again

As highlighted in the preview, one of the courses I thought may correlate nicely with Congaree is the Seaside Course at Sea Island which hosts the RSM Classic.

Situated close to the aforementioned Hilton Head complex, and some 40 miles south of Congaree, the Seaside Course has been recently renovated by Congaree's designer, Tom Fazio, and form there could be of some worth.

Dave Tindall already makes a great case for Camilo Villegas and his playoff defeat at the Seaside Course in 2016 is the icing on the cake.

Back 2 u Camilo Villegas @ 130.0129/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

Hot-putting Kodaira can take to Congaree

Japan's Satoshi Kodaira, a regular winner on the Japan Tour between 2013 and 2018, lost his way a bit after causing a shock at Hilton Head at the 2018 RBC Heritage, where he beat SI Woo Kim in a playoff for his one and only PGA Tour title to date, but thanks to a red-hot putter, he's found some form of late.

Possibly inspired by the success of his fellow countryman, Hideki Matsuyama, at Augusta, Kodaira has finished 11th at the Wells Fargo Championship and 13th in the Byron Nelson Championship in his last two starts.

The 31-year-old looked on course for a spot in next week's US Open before a sloppy finish saw him fall short at the Long Cove Club on Monday so that could be construed as a negative but it's impossible to know what effect it will have. The disappointment could just as easily spur him on to a decent performance here, at a track only 40 miles from where his greatest success to date was achieved, and given how well he's been playing of late, 190.0189/1 looks a generous price.

Back 1 ½ u Satoshi Kodaira @ 190.0189/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

Reavie to get on a roll

Chez Reavie's latest form figures are poor but something clicked on Monday when he shot 65-67 at the Brookside Golf & Country Club and The Lakes Golf & Country Club in Ohio to finish alongside Erik Van Rooyen atop of the US Open qualifier standings.

Reavie's missed his last six cuts in-a-row on the PGA Tour but if can continue from where he left off on Monday, odds in excess of 200.0199/1 are going to look way out and he's worth taking a chance on.

Back 1 ½ u Chez Reavie @ 240.0239/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

