23:35 - October 6, 2022

Prior to the off, punters had to decide whether odds of around 5/2 were too short for the two-time winner of the Open de España, Jon Rahm, and after just one round the new conundrum is whether odds of around evens are fair when he doesn't even lead.

Ashun Wu, Darius Van Driel and Kiradech Aphibarnrat set the early running after the trio posted eight-under-par 63s but sitting in a tie for fourth, alongside Matthieu Pavon and Joakim Lagergren, Rahm is clearly the man to beat.

The world number six was matched at as low as 1.9520/21 after he played his first nine in five-under-par but we've been here before. He traded at a low of 1.645/8 after just eight holes last year, when bidding to win the title for a third time in-a-row, but he eventually finished 17th and I'd rather be a layer at the odds on offer at present.

Rahm won the Mexico Open wire-to-wire on the PGA Tour back in May but he's not absolutely bombproof when he gets off to a fast start.

This is the tenth time in his career that Rahm's opened with a round of 64 or better and on the nine previous occasions, he only went on to win twice.

He's led or been within a stroke of the lead 20 times previously and he's only gone on to win four times. And when he won in Mexico in May, he ended a run of nine defeats in-a-row when he'd led or been within just a stroke of the lead after round one.

Another factor to consider is how far back some of the winners have come from here. The two playoff protagonists last year both trailed by six in a tie for 21st and as highlighted in the preview, Ricardo Gonzalez, in 2003, and Richard Sterne a year later, both won the Open de Madrid at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid having sat outside the top-20 and trailing by six after the opening round.

All things considered, Rahm looks a bit too short to me so I'm happy to lay him modestly in the win market and I've put a lay in place in the Top-5 market at 1.251/4.

Open de España Pre-Event Selections:

Adri Arnaus @ 22.021/1

Thriston Lawrence @ 46.045/1

Shriners Children's Open Pre-Event Selection:

Tom Kim @ 28.027/1

In-Play Trades:

Jon Rahm layed at 2.1211/10

Back 2u Renato Paratore @ 150.0149/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

Back 2u Garrick Higgo @ 160.0159/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

Back 1u Chesson Hadley @ 250.0249/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

