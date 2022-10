The DP World Tour takes in the Open de España this week, the first of three events in-a-row in Spain, and for the third time on the trot the tournament is hosted at the tree-lined Club de Campo Villa de Madrid.

As highlighted in the preview, the market is dominated by the two-time tournament winner and world number six, Jon Rahm, but in the last three renewals that Rahm hasn't lifted the trophy, we've had a triple-figure priced winner.

The tournament wasn't staged in 2017 and 2020, either side of Rahm's back-to-back wins, but Rafa Cabrera-Bello took the title in extra time 12 months ago, having been a 110.0109/1 chance before the off, the 2016 winner, Andrew Johnston, went off at 140.0139/1 and the 2015 winner, James Morrison, was a 500.0499/1 chance.

If we're to get another big-priced winner in Madrid, Italy's Renato Paratore, might just be the one...

Course form points to Paratore

Renato Paratore is always on the shortlist at treelined tracks so it was no surprise to see him finish ninth here last year.

The 25-year-old Italian has missed his last three cuts but he'd had four weekends off in-a-row prior to last year's renewal so that doesn't unduly bother me.

He was in decent form in the summer, finishing third in Wales and fourth in Northern Ireland and he may just be inspired by the recent win in France by his countryman, Guido Migliozzi.

Paratore is still only 25, with two DP World Tour wins already under his belt and this looks just the sort of venue at which he could tuck away a third.

Back 2u Renato Paratore @ 150.0149/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

Sunday's winner of the Sanderson Farms Championship, Mackenzie Hughes, who was generally a 150.0149/1 chance before the off, was the first triple-figure priced winner witnessed on the PGA Tour since May so we might be asking for a bit much to get another this week at the Shriners Children's Open but as highlighted in the preview, it's been a good event for outsiders over the years.

I like plenty here at a price and my shortlist was anything but short.

I was hopeful that JT Poston and Kurt Kitayama might drift to a big enough price to be included but unfortunately, they haven't, and I've often backed James Hahn and Scott Piercy at TPC Summerlin. Both have featured heavily here before and may well do so again, but they've been reluctantly left out.

Course form holds up well at TPC Summerlin and two of the last three winners, Martin Laird and Kevin Na, were winning the event for a second time, so Laird, who also finished second here back in 2010 when defending the title for the first time, looks a fair price at around the 140.0139/1 mark and at odds of in excess of 500.0499/1, I wouldn't want to dissuade anyone from throwing a few pounds in Ben Martin's direction. He won the title in 2015.

Ranking second for Driving Accuracy and Scrambling and eighth for Greens In regulation, Joel Dahmen caught the eye last week when finishing 13th but his putter is just so cold that I have to let him go and the first of my to picks, is another who performed nicely in Mississippi - Garrick Higgo,

Hot Higgo worth chancing

All three of Garrick Higgo's DP World Tour titles have come in low scoring birdie-fests with his winning scores ranging for -19 to -27 so although he missed the cut in this event on debut last year, I suspect it'll be right up his street.

Higgo has done very little for a long time and like many a young player he's inconsistent but he knows how to win (also won the Palmetto Championship on the PGA Tour last year) and after a run of five straight missed cuts, he burst into life last week to finish third, missing out on the playoff by a stroke.

Higgo ranked third for Greens In Regulation and seventh for Putting Average in Mississippi and a repeat of that will see him contend.

Add in the fact that Higgo attended the University of Nevada, so has probably played the course many times, and he's well worth an interest at a big price.

Back 2u Garrick Higgo @ 160.0159/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

Hadley's claims hard to ignore

It's been really hard to keep the selections down to just two at the Shriners but Chesson Hadley just edges it over the numerous others mentioned to be pick number two.

With course form figures reading 5-MC-62-4-7-18-MC-27, Hadley clearly likes TPC Summerlin and although he's missed his last three cuts, he's shown plenty of strong form of late, with four top-tens in his seven previous starts.

Hadley ranked number one for greens hit when finishing eighth at the Wyndham Championship four starts ago and a repeat of that sort of approach work will see him go close. The 250.0249/1 available is just too big.

Back 1u Chesson Hadley @ 250.0249/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4



