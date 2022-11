Fox flies on the back-nine in South Africa

Ryder Cup captain rolls back the years

Italian longshot sits third after day one

Favourites struggle in Houston

16:45 - November 10, 2022

Round one of the Nedbank Golf Challenge, which I previewed here, is all done and dusted, and we have a somewhat surprising leader after the first half of the day's action...

According to the guys on Sky Sports today, the Gary Player Country Club is not one of Ryan Fox's favourite tracks and the fact that he'd never broken 70 there in three previous visits certainly suggests they weren't making it up.

His best finish in the Nedbank Challenge in three attempts is 50th place and after eight holes today, there wasn't much happening to suggest he was about to turn that all around.

The pre-event 27.026/1 chance, who drifted out to a high of 38.037/1 in running, birdied the par five second but followed it with a bogey at three and when he stood on the par five ninth tee, he looked all set for an ordinary performance on day one.

The leaders weren't getting away, but on level par for the day, Fox didn't really look like troubling them until three birdies in-a-row from the ninth kicked started his tournament.

A par at the tricky 12th was followed by another birdie at 13 before this spectacular eagle at 15 saw him hit the front and he didn't look back after that, eventually posting a sensational eight-under-par 64 after back-to-back birdies at 17 and 18.

Shot 1 = 356yds

Shot 2 = 243yds

Shot 3 = 4ft for eagle



600 yard par 5s the @ryanfoxgolfer way #NGC2022 pic.twitter.com/SE39vOBjoK ? DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) November 10, 2022

Fox wasn't the only player to light it up on day one.

The Ryder Cup captain, Luke Donald, rolled back the years to fire a brilliant bogey-free seven-under-par 65 to make a mockery of his pre-event price of 500.0499/1 and my Find Me a 100 Winner fancy, Guido Migliozzi, will join them in tomorrow's final three-ball after a bogey-free five-under-par 67. Here's the first-round leaderboard with prices to back at 16:40.

Ryan Fox -8 3.3512/5

Luke Donald -7 21.020/1

Guido Migliozzi -5 21.020/1

Min Woo Lee -4 12.011/1

Fabrizio Zanotti -4 26.025/1

Richard Bland -4 46.045/1

-3 and 16.015/1 bar

With a win here, Fox can go to the top of the Race to Dubai Standings ahead of next week's final event of the season - the DP World Tour Championship - and that's one of the reason's I'm happy to leave him alone.

Given his previous at the track, there's a strong chance that today's brilliance was something of a purple patch and now he's in front, he might get ahead of himself and start thinking about the riches on offer heading into next week.

This is the 11th time Fox has led or co-led after round one in his career and he has a 20% strike rate so far.

He won both the Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge on the Challenge Tour back in 2015 and the Ras al Khaimah Classic in February wire-to-wire but since that victory he's led twice on the DP World Tour - at the British Masters and the Irish Open - and he's finished eighth and second.

He was also very disappointing last time out in Mallorca when he shot 74 on Sunday to finish fourth having been tied for the lead with a round to go.

Add in the fact that the last six men to hold a clear lead after round one at the Nedbank have all been beaten and Fox starts to look a bit short.

Over at the Houston Open, which I've previewed here, the morning wave are getting close to the house and the pre-event favourites are really struggling.

Scottie Scheffler, who traded at odds-on in the event 12 months ago, is over-par, and Sam Burns, who led the event after rounds two and three two years ago, looks badly out of sorts and having been matched at as low as 13.5 before the off, he's already been matched at 880.0879/1!

Nedbank Golf Challenge Pre-Event Selections:

George Coetzee @ 55.054/1

Ewen Ferguson @ 95.094/1

Houston Open Pre-Event Selection:

Joel Dahmen @ 65.064/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

2u Guido Migliozzi @ 120.0119/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 &10u @ 2.35/4

1u Oliver Wilson @ 360.0359/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

2u Mackenzie Hughes @ 120.0119/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

