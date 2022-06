09:00 - June 3, 2022

The second round of the Porsche European Open is underway where China's Haotong Li just heads the market after an opening five-under-par 67 yesterday morning.

In all likelihood, Li will have lost his early lead by the time he tees off this afternoon (tied with pre-event 610.0609/1 shot, Joakim Lagergren after round one) and it will be interesting to see how he fares.

He began last week's Dutch Open nicely but after sitting solo second at halfway he lost his way over the weekend to finish tied for 37th!

I'm in no rush to get involved in Germany and I'm also happy to sit on my hands at the Memorial Tournament where as many as six players are tied for the lead after round one.

My solo selection before the off, Jon Rahm, played in the afternoon and he was a bit disappointing, finding water a couple of times on his way to shooting a level-par 72.

Rahm went from being under-par for the day to over-par with a double-bogey at the par five 11th but he looked like he'd bounced back nicely with birdies at 12, 14 and 15 and I went to bed early, happy that he'd put himself nicely in the picture, only to wake up this morning to see he bogeyed 17 and 18 and he looks up against it now.

William McGirt won the Memorial Tournament having trailed by six in a tie for 44th after round one in 2016 and Hideki Matsuyama trailed by seven after round one before winning the 2014 edition but looking all the way back to 1996, every winner has shot an under-par round on day one.

Playing alongside Rahm, Shane Lowry caught the eye on the back-nine, shooting an impeccable four-under-par 32 to get to -3 for the tournament and as a winner at Firestone, a course I highlighted as one that correlates nicely with Muirfield Village in the preview, he was on the radar before the off, but I'm happy to hang fire for now and see what today brings.

Cameron Smith had some very ordinary form at Muirfield reading MC-65-MC-MC-68-MC prior to this week but playing in the easier morning conditions, he's one of those tied for the lead after day one and he's the only man trading at a single-figure price this morning.

Porsche European Open Pre-Event Selections:

Rasmus Hojgaard @ 29.028/1

Pablo Larrazabal @ [42.0]

Memorial Tournament Pre-Event Selections:

Jon Rahm @ 12.5

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

2 pts Guido Migliozzi @ 100.099/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

2 pt Anirban Lahiri @ 170.0169/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

1pt Kurt Kitayama @ 580.0579/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

1 pt Nate Lashley @ 650.0649/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

