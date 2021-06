The Punter's In-Play Blog: Morikawa the man to catch at Muirfield

10:10 - June 4, 2021

Ordinarily on a Friday morning, the first round of the PGA Tour event has been completed and the second round of the European Tour tournament is well underway but not this week.

Due to the UK being placed on Germany's 'Red List' and the complications that created for the competitors and the support staff, the Porsche European Open, which I've previewed here, has been reduced to 54-holes and it doesn't start until tomorrow.

Looking at the forecast in Germany, we don't look likely to experience a draw bias or have any issues with delays but the weather has created havoc at The Memorial Tournament where after two suspensions in play yesterday, the final two groups are yet to finish their first holes!

The morning wave all got done, and the best of those was last year's Workday Charity Open winner, Collin Morikawa, who shot a six-under-par 66 to lead by one over Adam Long.

Collin and co are going to have a long day today, waiting around as the PM-AM side of the draw get both opening rounds in today and that shouldn't be an issue with a much-improved forecast.

Avoiding the long rough was key in the rain yesterday but anyone that did was able to attack the rain-softened greens. Morikawa made the point after his opening 66.

"The greens were soft enough and they're receptive. Wedges are spinning back and I actually didn't see any of that the past couple of days warming up or practising.

"But you have to hit the fairway. Out here, wet rough, it's not going to help when the rough is pretty-long. So, you got to hit fairways and that's where it's going to start and I was able to do that today."

Morikawa, who's victory in the once-only staged, Workday Charity Open, was here at Muirfield Village in the week before this event last year, is now trading at only 5.49/2 but that looks short enough with so long to go.

One or two late starters struggled badly in the awful conditions and one of my picks, Patton Kizzire, had a horror start. He's only played one hole but he's already three-over par!

In contrast, the 2018 Memorial winner, Bryson DeChambeau, is two-under-par through just three holes of his opening round and it's going to be interesting to see how today pans out. It's always very difficult to gauge which side of the draw is going to be advantaged when we get weather delays but playing two rounds today before the course starts to dry out considerably may be a plus. Although, Morikawa backers will suggest a bird in the hand is always better than two in a bush.

My bunch of outsiders, detailed in the preview and the Find Me a 100 Winner column have been desperately disappointing but I'm going to sit on my hands for now and see what today brings. I was tempted to get DeChambeau onside as I can see him enjoying today's conditions but I'm happy to remain cautious for now.

Porsche European Open Pre-Event Selections:

Bernd Wiesberger @ 17.016/1

Kurt Kitayama @ 50.049/1

Memorial Tournament Pre-Event Selections:

Brendon Todd @ 120.0119/1 (Added after preview first published)

Jason Day @ 140.0139/1 (Withdrew before the start)

Patton Kizzire 300.0299/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

Back 1 ½ u Bubba Watson @ 160.0159/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

Back 1 ½ u Stewart Cink @ 160.0159/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

Back 2 ½ u Stewart Cink @ 10.09/1 Top 10 Finish

Back 1 u Doug Ghim @ 210.0209/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

Back 1 ½ u Doug Ghim @ 11.521/2 Top 10 Finish

