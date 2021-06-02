Find Me a 100 Winner: Ghim can get off the mark

I'm struggling to muster much enthusiasm for this week's 54-hole, Saturday start on the European Tour - the Porsche European Open - which I've previewed here.

In four previous renewals, one winner was matched at a triple-figure price (Richard McEvoy in 2018) and the reduced length of the tournament should increase the chances of an upset. But it's a tricky tournament to evaluate, played on a confusing course.

Green Eagle is very long but big hitters haven't dominated and it's an event I'm happy to largely swerve before the off, so all three 100 winner picks this week are in the PGA Tour event - The Memorial Tournament, which I've previewed here.

Having not fancied any of the market leaders in Ohio, I've finished up backing six outsiders before the off but selecting the three for this column has been simple enough.

As highlighted in the preview, I couldn't make a strong course-fit case for the in-form Kizzire but I couldn't leave him out at a huge price either, following back-to-back third-place finishes. The other two I've backed, that I'm going to leave out, have both shortened-up a bit too much to include - Jason Day and Brendon Todd.

Given he lives nearby and he's a member at the course, Ohio native, Jason Day, had a bizarrely poor record at Muirfield Village for many a year. After his ninth appearance and his best finish (T15), he was bemoaning his shocking record at the track before the off in this event in 2018, when I suspect he thought things were about to improve.

"This is my home course, and I think I just sucked on it for a long time. I want to play well in front of my family," Day said. "Family and friends come out, and I want them to be yelling in the crowd when you're in contention."

The pep talk didn't work. He finished 44th and missed the cut again in 2019 but something finally clicked last year when he finished seventh in the Workday Charity Open and fourth in this event a week later. There's absolutely no reason why he shouldn't play well here, and he'd have been a selection if his price had held up. Matched at a high of 200.0199/1, he's now half that price.

This venue is a great fit for Brendon Todd, who caught the eye with his eighth-place finish last week but, from a high of 140.0139/1, he's now dipped to below 100.099/1 so I'm left with the following three.

Watson a wise choice at a juicy price

As highlighted in the preview, form at Firestone Country Club crosses over really well to Muirfield and Bubba Watson, who was second there behind Shane Lowry in 2015, has twice come close to winning this event.

The two-time US Masters Champ traded at a low of 2.7 7/4 four years ago when finishing sixth behind Jason Dufner and having led by two with a round to go in 2014, he hit a low of 1.42 2/5 before messing up late on to finish sixth.

Watson finished the USPGA Championship poorly last time out but he'd been playing nicely before that, finishing 13th at the Valspar Championship and 18th in the Wells Fargo Championship.

Back 1 ½ u Bubba Watson @ 160.0159/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

Rejuvenated Cink can contend again

Having already won twice, 48-year-old Stewart Cink is enjoying a quite remarkable season and it can get better this week at a venue he likes.

Cink, a winner at the aforementioned Firestone in 2004, is playing Muirfield for the 25th time. He hasn't played brilliantly here of late (17th in the Workday last year his best effort in his last nine starts) but he always performed well here when in his pomp.

In his 10 starts between 2001 and 2010, Cink produced course form figures reading 4-9-6-40-45-12-5-30-8-8 and another top-10 looks perfectly possible this time around given how well he's playing.

His form has understandably dipped a bit after his 12th at Augusta and his victory in the RBC Heritage but 37th at the Wells Fargo and 30th in the USPGA Championship can't be construed as poor performances. It would be no surprise to see him contend again at a venue that clearly suits him.

Back 1 ½ u Stewart Cink @ 160.0159/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

Back 2 ½ u Stewart Cink @ 10.09/1 Top 10 Finish

Stats suggest Ghim can get off the mark

The response was merely a vacant stare, but the first thing I said to my wife at just before six am yesterday morning was: "Can you believe I've just backed Doug Ghim at 450.0449/1 to win The Memorial?"

I missed the same price about Kizzire (presumably the same layer) but I was very surprised to be able to back the promising 25-year-old Ghim at such a huge price given this place looks absolutely spot on for his game and that he finished an eye-catching 14th last week in Texas.

He's not the longest off the tee, or the greatest putter the world has ever seen, but he's deadly accurate off the tee and, from the fairways when he misses the odd putting surface, he usually scrambles nicely too.

As highlighted in the preview, length off the tee and strong putting aren't essential prerequisites here but accuracy and great scrambling skills are important, so this looks like a perfect place for Ghim to win his first PGA Tour title.

Back 1 u Doug Ghim @ 210.0209/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

Back 1 ½ u Doug Ghim @ 11.521/2 Top 10 Finish

I'll be back on Friday with the In-Play Blog.

