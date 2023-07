MacIntyre clear in Denmark

Scotsman in the book already

Leader chanced in the John Deere Classic

10:15 - July 7, 2023

The second round of the Made In HimmerLand is well underway in Denmark and Scotland's Robert MacIntyre is the clear leader.

With just seven holes to play of his second round, the 26-year-old leads by two but there's a very long way to go and I've layed him at an average of 2.111/10.

I took the plunge after he'd birdied the 17th hole, his eighth of the day and that looks like it may have been well timed given he's not picked up another shot since.

I'll be back later today or first thing in the morning with a look at the state of play at halfway.

Over on the PGA Tour, huge outsider, Jonas Blixt, leads the John Deere Classic by two strokes after a nine-under par 62 that defies logic.

The 39-year-old was matched for plenty at 1000.0 before the off but he'd missed his last three cuts on three separate Tours - the PGA, the DP World and the Korn Ferry Tour - and it's ten years to the day since he last won an individual event on the PGA Tour.

Blixt won the now defunct Greenbrier Classic a decade ago, just nine months after he won the Fortinet Championship and his only win since is the Zurich Classic, which he won with his partner, Cam Smith, in 2017.

I'm happy to back the Swede modestly at 38.037/1 given he does at least know how to win, and he was some player ten years ago.

In addition to winning twice on the PGA Tour, he finished fourth in the 2013 US PGA Championship and second in the Masters in 2014, and J.T Poston won here wire-to-wire 12 months ago so that price is perhaps slightly generous.

The tiny bet on Blixt aside, I'm happy to wait and have a proper look at the event at halfway, but I wouldn't put anyone off backing an outsider or two from off the pace.

Poston may have won from the front last year but since Steve Stricker won here in 2008, having sat tied for 80th and seven adrift, we've seen other winners here trailing by four, five, six, seven and even eight strokes after round one.

Jordan Spieth sat tied for 101st after the opening round ten years ago, when he won the title for the first time, so if your pre-event picks have started poorly, don't give up on them yet.

