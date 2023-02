Tiger stars again LA

12:05 - February 17, 2023

Play was suspended at Riviera with nine players yet to finish their opening rounds at the Genesis Invitational yesterday but none are threatening the lead set by pre-event 160.0159/1 chance, Keith Mitchel, and the 2021 winner, Max Homa, who's bidding to win for the fifth time in eight starts in his home state, and for the third time in-a-row following victories at the Fortinet Championship and the Farmers Insurance Open.

Having sided with Homa at the Farmers, I'm a bit frustrated that I didn't back him again here, especially given both his outstanding record in California and the fact that he's already won two titles twice - the aforementioned Fortinet and the Wells Fargo Championship but he makes little appeal now at 5/1.

Last year's winner, Joaquin Niemann, who now plays on the LIV Tour, won wire-to-wire but as highlighted in the In-Play Tactics section of the preview, plenty of winners have started slowly at Riviera and I'm more than happy to bide my time.

With Jon Rahm a stroke adrift of the leaders and alone in third, Dave Tindall's fancy, Collin Morikawa, two back in a tie for fourth, and Rory McIlroy one of a host of quality players tied seventh and just three off the lead, it's a wide-open event.

Although Rahm, Homa and McIlroy dominate the market, the star of the show on day one was most definitely Tiger Woods.

Playing for the first time since July, the GOAT birdied the last three holes in-a-row to sign for a two-under-par 69 that sees him sit tied for 27th.

@TigerWoods closes out his first round @TheGenesisInv in style.

Over on the DP World Tour, pre-event 200.0199/1 chance, Rafa Cabrera-Bello, leads by two strokes at the halfway stage of the Thailand Classic and he now heads the open market. Here's the latest standings with Betfair Sportsbook prices at 11:50.

Rafa Cabrera-Bello -13 5/1

Fabrizio Zanotti -11 13/2

Thorbjorn Olesen -10 15/2

Yannik Paul -10 12/1

Kazuki Higa -10 12/1

Thriston Lawrence -10 14/1

Alexander Knappe -10 28/1

Christoffer Bring -10 50/1

Kiradech Aphibarnrat -9 12/1

Sami Valimaki -9 16/1

Jeughun Wang -9 18/1

Matthieu Pavon -9 20/1

Dale Whitnell -9 25/1

Clement Sordet -9 28/1

Nicolai Hojgaard -8 14/1

Antoine Rozner -8 14/1

Joost Luiten -8 33/1

Matthew Southgate -8 40/1

Martin Simonsen -8 100/1

-7 and 66/1 bar

As highlighted in the In-Play tactics section of the preview, up with the pace was the place to be at the now defunct Thailand Golf Championship staged at Amata Springs and four of the five winners were in front at halfway. The odd man out, Lee Westwood, sat second.

With the forecast suggesting very little wind over the weekend, the frontrunners should be favoured, and my plan was always to wait until now and to assess the situation, with a view to backing the leader.

Although matched at as high as 210.0 209/1 , with the benefit of hindsight, a case could certainly have been made for Cabrera-Bello before the off.

He missed the cut in Singapore last week, but the Ryder Cupper was 13th in the Ras Al Khaimah Championship in his penultimate start, on a course, like this one, laid to paspalum, and he has a nice bank of form at Paris National - the course Matt Cooper felt correlated well with this venue in his each-way piece.

Given the record of halfway leaders at Amata Springs and the benign weekend forecast, odds of around 6/1 about the Spaniard on the exchange appear reasonable but he's far from a straightforward conveyance in-contention and he's led or co-led at halfway ten times previously on the DP World Tour without converting.

Add into the equation that there are three players tied for third and three off the lead that won on Tour last year - Thriston Lawrence, Yannik Paul and Thorbjorn Oleson - and that there a host of quality players within five of the lead, including the pre-event favourite, Nicolai Hojgaard, and I'm happy to overlook the leader.

Pre-event pick, Jeunghun Wang, and Find Me a 100 Winner selection, Dale Whitnell, both sit tied for ninth and four back, so I go into the weekend with chances but I'm happy to add two more to the mix - Thriston Lawrence and Nicolai Hojgaard.

Lawrence impressed when winning the Joburg Open and the European Masters last season and he's looking for his second win this season following his gutsy success in the South African Open in December.

Hojgaard is just too dangerous to ignore from five back and I was happy to take 20.019/1. He's reaching the par fives in two with ease and is more than capable of going super-low over the weekend.

Thailand Classic Pre-Event Selections:

Adrian Otaegui @ 38.037/1

Jeunghun Wang @ 70.069/1

In-Play Picks:

Thriston Lawrence @ 16.015/1

Nicolai Hojgaard @ 20.019/1

Genesis Invitational Pre-Event Selections:

Scottie Scheffler @ 13.012/1

Hideki Matsuyama @ 70.069/1

Back 2u Dale Whitnell @ 120.0119/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back 1.5u Brian Harman @ 200.0199/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter