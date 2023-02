The Punter picks two outsider to trade

Matt Cooper did the column proud last week while I was away, putting up Jeunghun Wang in the Singapore Classic, who finished third. He sat tied for the lead after 54 holes and was matched at a low of 4.1 so the first lay back target of 10.09/1 was comfortably met.

I like the Korean's chances in the Thailand Classic this week too and I also like 110.0109/1 shot, Dale Whitnell...

Will Whitnell get off the mark in Thailand?

Whitnell is yet to win on the DP World Tour but with six top-12 finishes in his last 14 starts on the DP World Tour, the 34-year-old Englishman has been a regular on the leaderboards of late and it may only be a matter of time before he ends the week on top of one.

Whitnell was in front at halfway at the Mallorca Open before finishing fourth in October, he sat third after three rounds at the Alfred Dunhill Championship just before Christmas, before a poor final round saw him finish only 26th.

He sat just one off the lead at the halfway stage of the Ras Al Khaimah Championship in his penultimate start, before a weak weekend effort saw him finish 28th.

He needs to improve on those weekend efforts if he's to get off the mark, but he's won on the Challenge Tour and he'll be learning all the time. Could this be the week he breaks his duck?

As highlighted in the preview, previous winners here have driven the ball straight off the tee and putted nicely so the fact that Whitnell ranked fourth for Driving Accuracy when finishing 12th last week bodes well, as does the fact that he's ranked sixth for Putting Average in each of his last two starts.

Back 2u Dale Whitnell @ 120.0119/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

World number 25 overlooked in LA

As highlighted in the preview, Augusta is the track that correlates best with this week's Genesis Invitational venue - Riviera - so given he finished third at the US Masters last year, the world number 22, Shane Lowry, looks a big price at 180.0179/1, but there are reasons why the Irishman trades at such a big price.

Lowry has missed his last couple of cuts, and he doesn't have the course experience that most winners here have accrued.

He withdrew after round one on debut in 2017 and he missed the cut here 12 months later so I've reluctantly moved on to the man sitting at number 25 in the Official World Rankings - Brian Harman.

Making a case for Harman isn't too difficult given he currently trades at a whopping 200.0 199/1 !

He sat second after rounds one and two of the 2021 US Masters before fading to finish 12th, he has a top-10 finish at another course that correlates nicely - Quail Hollow - and he even has a bit of form here.

Harman finished third here behind US Masters winners Bubba Watson and Dustin Johnson back in 2014.

His form has dipped a bit since he finished second in back-to-back events in November but that's most definitely factored in to his price.



Back 1.5u Brian Harman @ 200.0199/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

