Armitage shows the way in Mallorca

Rasmus starts fast again but can he back it up?

Fox the early play after round one

22:15 - October 20, 2022

Englishman Marcus Armitage, who's nicknamed the Bullet, leads after the opening round of the Mallorca Open following an opening bogey-free, eight-under-par 63 around Son Muntaner Golf Club. A new course record.

Alone in second is Dan Huizing who shot 64 and the pre-event favourite, Rasmus Hojgaard, sits tied for third alongside Lukas Nemecz and Alejandro Canizares after the trio shot 65s.

Having backed Hojgaard before the off, I'm obviously pleased with the young Dane's start, but fast starts are nothing new for him.

Hojgaard has averaged 67.27 in the 15 first rounds he's played over the last six months on the DP World Tour and that's the best on Tour but he's no certainty to kick on tomorrow.

Only once since March has he shot a better second round than first (72-71 at the European Open in June), even if he starts slowly, and his second round scoring average over the last six months is exactly 71. He ranks first for First Round Scoring Average but only 68th for round two.

The pre-event second favourite, Ryan Fox, started slowly this afternoon, bogeying the first and hitting a series of wild drives but he cleaned up his long game a bit on the back nine to post a three-under-par 68.

He looks a fair price this evening at 22.021/1 given he's no bigger than 18/1 on the High Street and that I can see him getting a shift on in the morning.

The first round of the CJ Cup is still in progress so I'll take a look at that one tomorrow.



Mallorca Open Pre-Event Selection:

Rasmus Hojgaard @ 15.014/1

In-Play Pick:

Ryan Fox @ 22.021/1

CJ Cup Pre-Event Selections:

Matt Fitzpatrick @ 28.027/1

Rory McIlroy @ 8.88/1 (back-to-lay bet)

Rory McIlroy @ 19.018/1 (each-way) 1st Round Leader

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

Back 2u Renato Paratore @ 140.0139/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

Back 2u Sepp Straka @ 120.0119/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

Back 2u Kurt Kitayama @ 180.0179/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter