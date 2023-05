Olesen fights back after early double-bogey

10:20 - May 12, 2023

Sweden's Simon Forsstrom kicked off the Soudal Open with a seven-under-par 64 yesterday morning to lead by a stroke but he's been caught this morning by fellow Swede, Marcus Kinhult, Soren Kjeldsen and James Morrison, and my pre-event pick, Thorbjorn Olesen, is within a stroke, despite double-bogeying the 14th.

I'll take a detailed look at that event once they reach the halfway stage but I have had one small in-running bet, on Eddie Pepperell at 40.039/1.

The Englishman began his opening round with a bogey at the 10th and he finished it with bogeys at holes seven and nine yesterday morning but he was on the shortlist before the off and he's clearly coming into form.

Over on the PGA Tour, Korea's Seung-Yul Noh, shot a course record equalling 11-under-par 60 at the Byron Nelson Championship to lead by three, despite breaking his driver on the 12th tee!

Phenomenal first round from S.Y. Noh



He currently leads by 5 @ATTByronNelson. pic.twitter.com/HmRaUxa1nF ? PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 11, 2023

Generally a 770.0 769/1 chance before the off, Noh was matched at a high of 850.0 849/1 and he's been matched at as low as 11.0 10/1 .

Up with the pace is the place to be when the scoring is low and the four previous course winners were all inside the top-ten places and within four of the lead after the opening round, although Justin Bolli, at the 2012 Korn Ferry Tour Championship, is the only man to lead or co-lead after the opening round and win.

Sebastian Munoz also opened with 60 12 months ago and he led after rounds one, two and three but slipped to third with a 69 on Sunday.

Justin Hicks, who was tied with Bolli and four others in 2012, also led or co-led through rounds one, two and three but ultimately came up short, finishing fifth, beaten by four. And although he led after round one, Bolli dropped out of the lead through rounds two and three before rallying to win. Winning wire-to-wire is tough.

Noh may be three in front, but the clear favourite is the world number two, Scottie Scheffler, who signed off his opening round with an eagle three at the 18th.

260 yards 14 feet



Scottie Scheffler finishes with an eagle @ATTByronNelson. pic.twitter.com/RQn7bxL1Ys ? PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) May 11, 2023

Trailing by just four and trading at around 9/4, Scheffler is the man to beat here but he hasn't shortened up considerably in the market for next week's US PGA Championship, where he and Jon Rahm are both trading at 8/1.

I'm going to leave this one alone for now and take another look at halfway.

Soudal Open Pre-Event Selections:

Thorbjorn Olesen @ 25.024/1

Daniel van Tonder @ 80.079/1

In-Play Pick:

Eddie Pepperell @ 40.039/1

Byron Nelson Championship Pre-Event Selection:

Hideki Matsuyama @ 34.033/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Picks:

Back 1.5 pt Cameron Champ @ 310.0309/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

Back 1.5 u Daniel Gavins @ 210.0209/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.01/1

