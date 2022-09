17:35 - September 8, 2022

The afternoon wave of starters at the BMW PGA Championship are still out there battling persistent rain showers but it looks highly unlikely that any of them will catch the current leaders - Andy Sullivan and Tommy Fleetwood - who both shot eight-under-par 64s.

Viktor Hovland is one of a few afternoon starters making a fist of it, but he'll need quite a finish to catch the two Englishman and in front after round one isn't necessarily the place to be here anyway.

As detailed in the In-Play tactics section of the preview, I've gone as far back as 1990 and other than Tyrrell Hatton in 2020, who was tied for the lead, the only leader or co-leader after round one to go on to take the title is Luke Donald. He went wire-to-wire in 2011, before beating Lee Westwood in a play-off.

Here's the position that the last ten winners were sitting after round one and the number of strokes they trailed by.

2021 - 22nd - six strokes back

2020 - tied for the lead

2019 - fifth - three strokes back

2018 -29th - five strokes back

2017 - fifth - two strokes back

2016 - 54th - seven strokes back

2015 - 23rd - six strokes back

2014 - eighth - six strokes back

2013 - sixth - three strokes back

2012 - eighth - two strokes back

Patience is often the key to making in-play profits at Surrey's finest and I'm happy to sit on my hands for now.

Tommy Fleetwood understandably heads the market, but he's closely followed by Shane Lowry, who shot -6 this morning, and the pre-event favourite, Rory McIlroy, who shot four-under-par, despite this shot on the par four eighth.

I'll take another really good look at the close of play and if I make a move, I'll update the blog again. Failing that, I'll be back at the halfway stage tomorrow evening or first thing on Saturday.

Pre-Event Selections:

Jon Rahm 9/1 Enhanced Won Only (Sportsbook)

Tyrrell Hatton @ 38.037/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

Back 2u Eddie Pepperell @ 100.099/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

Back 2u Lucas Herbert @ 160.0159/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

Back 2u Kurt Kitayama @ 160.0159/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

Back 1u Nicolai Hojgaard @ 240.0239/1

Place order to lay 10u @ 10.09/1 & 10u @ 2.35/4

