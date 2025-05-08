The Punter's In-Play Blog: Tiger-themed start to Turkish Open

Low-scoring first round on DP World Tour return to Turkey

Youngsters Martin Couvra, Tiger Christensen & Robin Williams lead

Pre-tournament favourite Haotong Li is four shots back

18:50 - May 8, 2025

Remember the bizarre scenes back in 2012 when the Turkish Golf Federation organised a swanky exhibition event with what then seemed to be quite a large purse? Tiger Woods was among those invited causing all sorts of chaos and excitement on the first tee which culminated with the Federation President headbutting a local journalist.

A year later Woods finished third in the first edition of this now reinstated tournament and his impact, to some extent at least, has echoed down the years.

After 18 holes at Regnum Carya three young golfers are tied for the lead and two of them are named after the greatest golfer of the modern era. France's Martin Couvra (22) was the first to hit the clubhouse on 6-under 65 but he was soon joined by Germany's Tiger Christensen (22) and the South African Robin Tiger Williams (23).

Here are the early pacesetters and prices at 18:50:

Martin Couvra -6 11.010/1

Tiger Christensen -6 100.099/1

Robin Williams -6 22.021/1

Joost Luiten -5 9.08/1

Brandon Robinson-Thompson -5 15.014/1

Daniel Gale -4 65.064/1

Yannik Paul -4 25.024/1

Todd Clements -4 46.045/1

Gregorio De Leo -4 44.043/1

-3 and 18.535/2 bar

Of the three leaders, Williams is the most experienced with two wins on the Sunshine Tour and five top 20s on the DP World Tour including second in the 2024 SDC Championship.

Couvra won on the Challenge Tour last year and has impressed as a rookie this season logging five top 15 finishes including a third top five last time out in the Hainan Classic.

Christensen is the son of musicians who sometimes appear under the stage names Jasper Forks and Rollergirl. He turned pro after winning a card at Q School and this is his second opportunity since then (he made the cut in the Mauritius Open). If he rode this wave and lifted the trophy it would be a tremendous tale, but the market doesn't believe in fairytales. He's still available at three figures.

Steve's pre-event pick Haotong Li finished second on debut at the course in 2016, lost a play-off two years later and is a winner this season who has retained his form. He was clear favourite before the off, priced 16.015/1, and after a 69 he is still 19.018/1.

It's a raw leaderboard at the moment with 43 players within four shots of the lead. I'll be back in the morning with a look at the Truist Championship and Myrtle Beach Classic.

