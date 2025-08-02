The Punter's In-Play Blog: Young up by three at Sedgefield

Round two complete after weather delay

Longshot picks in the mix at halfway

Leader taken on at less than 2/1

16:20 - August 2, 2025

A suspension in play on Friday due to weather resulted in the afternoon starters needing to come back to Sedgefield Country Club this morning to finish off so we've only just reached the halfway stage of the Wyndham Championship, where pre-event 100.099/1, Cam Young, leads by three.

Young converted from the front twice on the Korn Ferry Tour, but he led by two at the halfway stage of the John Deere Classic two years ago before finishing sixth and he was three clear through 36 holes of the Dubai Desert Classic last year before eventually finishing third.

Young is the 34th player to lead a PGA Tour event by three strokes in the last ten years and he'd attempting to be the 11th to go on to win.

That's a fairly poor strike rate and Young is also attempting to win for the first time on the PGA Tour.

Add in the fact that since Brandt Snedeker won here in 2018, having led by a stroke at this stage, four men have failed to convert a clear 36-hole lead, and the leader looks very opposable at less than 2/13.00.

I'm happy to lay the leader in the win market at 2.8615/8 and looking at the last eight renewals, my two Find me a 100 Winner picks, Nico Echavarria and Chris Kirk, who are both tied for seventh, are not out of it yet. Here's where the last eight winners were sitting at the halfway stage at Sedgefield.

2024 - Aaron Rai - fifth, trailing by two

2023 - Lucas Glover - third, trailing by two

2022 - Tom Kim - tied for the lead

2021 - Kevin Kisner - 12th, trailing by seven

2020 - Jim Herman - 36th, trailing by five

2019 - J.T Poston - ninth, trailing by three

2018 - Brandt Snedeker - led by two

2017 - Henrik Stenson - third, trailing by one

As shown above, five of the last six winners have been trailing by at least two strokes at halfway.

Between 2008 and 2016, in the first nine years after the tournament returned to Sedgefield following a break of 32 years, seventh place and two back was as far as anyone trailed by through 36 holes (Camilo Villegas in 2014) and five of the nine winners were leading or tied for the lead but Young's record, the recent results here, and the record of three-stroke 36 hole leaders on the PGA Tour in th elast 10 years, all suggest the frontrunner needs to be taken on.

Recommended Bet Lay Cameron Young EXC 2.86

I'll be back tomorrow for another look when there's just 18 to play.

