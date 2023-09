Kim battles through the rain

Late starters enjoy the best of the weather

Pre-event pick nicely poised

22:25- September 21, 2023

The pre-event 12.011/1 favourite, Tom Kim, sits alone atop of the Open de France leaderboard after a seven-under-par 63 on Thursday morning that looked better and better as the day wore on.

Playing in continual rain in Paris, the early starters endured the worst conditions and when the rain stopped in the afternoon the scoring improved markedly.

The final three-ball will need to come back in the morning to finish their first rounds off but with almost the entire field in the house, the PM starters have averaged 70.36 compared with the 72.06 averaged in the morning.

Kim was matched at a low of 2.962/1 this morning but as the afternoon wave made headway, he drifted out to more than 3/13.95 and at the close of play his price has settled at around 3.814/5. Whether that's a fair price or not is debatable.

We haven't seen a first-round leader win for eight years but we lost two editions to the pandemic and between 2003 and 2015, as many as five first round leaders or co-leaders went on to win.

The weather looks good in the morning so those that began the event this afternoon will get a chance to post a score before Kim kicks off round two and with that in mind, it's hard to see him shortening up.

My pre-event pick, Rasmus Hojgaard, who really should have won last year after opening the event with rounds of 62-65 to lead by six at halfway, has shown that debut performance was no fluke and he trails the leader by two after a five-under-par 66.

Alongside Rasmus is Matt Cooper's each-way fancy, Adrian Otaegui, and 22.021/1 looks a fair price for the Spaniard given he's no bigger than 16/117.00 on the High Street and like Hojgaard, he's an early starter in the morning.

With as many as 26 players within three strokes of the lead, it's a wide-open event so I've only had a very modest wager on Otaegui and I'll be back again tomorrow with a look at the state of play at halfway.

Open de France Pre-event Selection:

Rasmus Hojgaard @ 60.059/1

In-Play Pick:

Adrian Otaegui @ 22.021/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

2u Callum Shinkwin @ 110.0109/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

1u James Morrison @ 240.0239/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

0.5u Nacho Elvira @ 570.0569/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

