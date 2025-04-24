The Punter's In-Play Blog: Dane heads the market in Hainan
Play has been suspended in China, but the cream is already rising to the top in Hainan and our man's here with his initial in-play thoughts on this week's golf action here...
-
Dangerous weather stops play in China
-
Read Dave Tindall's each-way column here
-
Read my Zurich Classic of New Orleans preview here
11:20 - April 24, 2025
It's understandable that the first women's major of the season - the Chevron Championship - has been given priority, but it's very disappointing to have no live coverage on Sky of this week's DP World Tour event in China - the inaugural edition of the Hainan Classic - but it's been a nice start for Matt Cooper and I.
Matt's each-way fancy, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, is in a three-way tie for the lead with my pre-event fancy, Haotong Li, and my Find Me a 100 Winner pick, Kristoffer Reitan, but the man to beat according to the market, is Denmark's Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, who could yet end up being the first-round leader.
Having been drawn AM-PM, my pair and Aphibarnrat have completed their first rounds, but Neergaard-Petersen had reached five-under-par for the day and just one off their lead with still five holes to play when play was suspended for the day due to dangerous weather.
I'm going to leave the event alone for now and see how rounds one and two pan out and I'll be back in the morning to look at the state of play on the PGA Tour, when round one of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans will be all done and dusted.
I've linked my preview and Dave Tindall's each way column for that event above and there's still time to get with Dave's first round leader fancies here.
Hainan Classic Pre-Event Selection:
Haotong Li @ 15.5
Zurich Classic of New Orleans Pre-Event Selection:
Max Greyserman / Nico Echavarria @ 38.037/1
Ryan Fox / Garrick Higgo @ 50.049/1
Sepp Straka / Brice Garnett @ 85.084/1
Find Me a 100 Winner Column Picks:
Kristoffer Reitan @ 200.0199/1
Will Chandler / Matt NeSmith @ 500.0499/1
*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter
Now read more golf previews and tips here
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
The Punter's In-Play Blog: Dane heads the market in Hainan
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025 First-Round Leader Tips: A trio of picks from 30/1 to 40/1
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
Hainan Classic 2025: Form stats for this week's co-sanctioned event
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
Hainan Classic Each-Way Tips: 40/1 Aphibarnrat primed in China