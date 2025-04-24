The Punter's In-Play Blog: Dane heads the market in Hainan

Dangerous weather stops play in China

11:20 - April 24, 2025

It's understandable that the first women's major of the season - the Chevron Championship - has been given priority, but it's very disappointing to have no live coverage on Sky of this week's DP World Tour event in China - the inaugural edition of the Hainan Classic - but it's been a nice start for Matt Cooper and I.

Matt's each-way fancy, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, is in a three-way tie for the lead with my pre-event fancy, Haotong Li, and my Find Me a 100 Winner pick, Kristoffer Reitan, but the man to beat according to the market, is Denmark's Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, who could yet end up being the first-round leader.

Having been drawn AM-PM, my pair and Aphibarnrat have completed their first rounds, but Neergaard-Petersen had reached five-under-par for the day and just one off their lead with still five holes to play when play was suspended for the day due to dangerous weather.

I'm going to leave the event alone for now and see how rounds one and two pan out and I'll be back in the morning to look at the state of play on the PGA Tour, when round one of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans will be all done and dusted.

Hainan Classic Pre-Event Selection:

Haotong Li @ 15.5

Zurich Classic of New Orleans Pre-Event Selection:

Max Greyserman / Nico Echavarria @ 38.037/1

Ryan Fox / Garrick Higgo @ 50.049/1

Sepp Straka / Brice Garnett @ 85.084/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Column Picks:

Kristoffer Reitan @ 200.0199/1

Will Chandler / Matt NeSmith @ 500.0499/1

