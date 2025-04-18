The Punter's In-Play Blog: Thomas shows the way at Harbour Town

Defending champ heads the Hilton Head market

I can't be the only golf fan feeling somewhat fatigued after the conclusion of last week's incredible US Masters.

The whole week was absorbing enough but Sunday's finale was almost unbelievable, and I don't think I've yet processed Rory's performance on Sunday in full.

From the double-bogey start, the awful pitch on two, that was followed by the brilliant chip on three that lead to a birdie to turn the whole day around, to the the imperious tee-shot on four. We than witnessed that remarkable break on five off the tee, the outrageous and reckless nine-iron through the trees on seven, and the brilliant birdie on nine. And that's just his front nine!

Getting up early on Thursday to watch the live coverage of the DP World Tour in China, around a course I've never seen before, was never going to happen and I can't pretend to have been overly enthusiastic about either of the PGA Tour events before the off either.

How do you follow last week's brilliance so soon? It was always going to be tough, but Rory's finish appears to have inspired some of the best players in the field at all three of this week's tournaments and all three are intriguingly poised already.

The second round of the Volvo China Open is well underway and I may be back later today to take a detailed look at halfway, but the home hero, Haotong Li, who won his national title eight years ago, has shot around the Enhance Anting Golf Club in style with an eight-under-par 63 this morning to hit the front.

Closing in on Li is the hugely promising Spaniard, Eugenio Chacarra, who won the Indian Open at the end of March, and the first-round leader, Tapio Pulkkanen, is currently alongside Li with nine to play. The event is live on Sky Sports.

Over on the PGA Tour, despite disappointing efforts at Augusta, Justin Thomas, Russell Henley and my 120.0119/1 Find Me a 100 Winner pick, Wyndham Clark, have all bounced back brilliantly, to sit inside the top-four after round one of the RBC Heritage, but it's the defending champion and world number one, Scottie Scheffler, that's the man to beat after round one.

Thomas shows the way after a course record equalling ten-under-par 61 that should have been a 60. He missed from five feet for birdie at the last.

He's three clear of Henley and Scheffler on -7 and my man, Clark is alone in fourth on -6.

Thomas' lead of three strokes is the biggest this century around Harbour Town after round one but the 17 players that have led by one or two don't have a great record with only Peter Lonard, 20 years ago, going on to win. And he was a fortunate winner in the end.

Darren Clarke had led by six at halfway but shot 73-76 over the weekend to finish second.

I'm leaving that event alone for now, but I have got involved at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where the 2021 winner, Joel Dahman, leads by two after he shot a course record 10-under-par 62 yesterday afternoon.

Dahmen is sharing favouritism with his good friend and pre-event favourite, Keith Mitchell, who sits alongside the 2023 winner, Matt Wallace, and my pre-event pick, Garrick Higgo, in a tie for second on eight-under-par.

Brice Garnett won the 2018 edition of the Corales wire-to-wire when it was still a Korn Ferry Tour event but the other four players to hold a clear lead after round one have all been beaten.

Dahmen is a class act and if he can back up yesterday's super 62 when he tees it up early in round two, I could be looking back at halfway and wondering why I didn't back him at around 7/18.00 but the one I like is last year's Myrtle Beach Classic winner, Chris Gotterup, who romped home by six at Myrtle Beach last May.

Gotterup, who was on my shortlist before the off, may have more scope than some of the frontrunners and trailing by just three, he's an interesting runner at around 20/121.00.

Volvo China Open Pre-Event Selection:

Romain Langasque @ 48.047/1

Corales Puntacana Championship Pre-Event Selection:

Garrick Higgo @ 60.059/1

In-play Pick:

Chris Gotterup @ 21.020/1

RBC Heritage Pre-Event Selection:

Sepp Straka @ 40/141.00

