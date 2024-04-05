The Punter's In-Play Blog: Early starters to make hay in Texas

Bhatia leads by three after round one

Wind predicted to pick up in Texas

Read Dave Tindall's US Masters 10-year trends piece here

09:40 - April 5, 2024

Morning starter, Justin Lower, spent much of the first day of the Valero Texas Open on top of the leaderboard after a neat and tidy bogey-free six-under-par 66 around TPC San Antonio but he was caught and passed late on by pre-event 75.074/1 chance, Akshay Bhatia, who fired a nine-under-par 63!

My Find me a 100 Winner pick, Brendon Todd, who also teed off in the afternoon, matched Lower's 66, and there's a gap of two strokes to the group of four players tied for fourth. And if we rigidly follow the in-running stats, that's as far down the leaderboard as we can look.

There have been 13 previous renewals of this event at TPC San Antonio and one Korn Ferry Tour event and Adam Scott, who trailed by five after round one on the first occasion the event was played here, is the only course winner to trail by more than four strokes after round one.

It's clearly a frontrunners track but last year's winner, Corey Conners, who sat second after rounds two and three, is the only first round leader to win here.

With the wind predicted to pick up throughout the day, the tournament looks highly likely to take shape early on today.

Yesterday's late starters enjoyed an advantage of 0.45 strokes in round one and they look like they'll get much the better of it today too.

Bhatia looks a reasonable price at around 7/24.50 but the pre-event favourite, Rory McIlroy, who's looking to find form ahead of next week's US Masters, is a big danger on -3.

The world number two trails by six but he too has an early start so a solid second round should see him in-contention at halfway.

Looking at previous events here, only one of the last ten course winners has been outside the top-five places at halfway so although the third round is traditionally known as Moving Day, getting in position today, to mount a challenge over the weekend, looks vital.

Todd and pre-event fancy, Russell Henley (-3), both have early starts today so I'm hopeful that they can move forward and I've added one more to the portfolio, Canada's Adam Svensson at 80.079/1.

He's alongside Henley, McIlroy and six others in a tie for eighth and he too has an early start today. Generally a 50/151.00 chance, he's no bigger than 66/167.00 on the High Street so the 80.079/1 available on the Exchange represents a bit of early value.

Pre-event Bet:

Brian Harman @ 46.045/1

Russell Henley @ 60.059/1

In-Play Pick:

Adam Svensson @ 80.079/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

Brendon Todd @ 110.0109/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

Lee Hodges @ 140.0139/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

