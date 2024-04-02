Find Me a 100 Winner: A pair of Exchange fancies at 110 and 130

Two big priced fancies at Texas' Valero Open

It's been a great year for longshots on the PGA Tour and as highlighted in the preview, outsiders have a decent record in the Valero Texas Open.

As many as three of the last five winners have gone off at a triple-figure price and with the market leaders readying themselves for next week's US Masters, it's reasonable to expect the unexpected at TPC San Antonio once more.

I've picked out two outsiders and first up is the 38-year-old three-time PGA Tour winner, Brendon Todd.

Brendon Todd won the first of his three PGA Tour titles in Texas almost ten years ago at the Byron Nelson Championship and he has a nice bank of form here at San Antonio reading 61-6-30-MC-8-53. And if we dig a little deeper than just the numbers, there's plenty of reasons to think this is somewhere he can gain his fourth title.

He sat tied for 69th and 11 off the lead at halfway when he finished sixth ten years ago and last year's 53rd place finish should have been far better given he sat third at halfway.

His form here is understandable given he has form at three of the four courses that I highlighted in the preview that correlate nicely with this track and he arrives in fair form.

He missed the cut at the Players Championship a week after finishing sixth at the Arnold Palmer and he'll be disappointed by his weekend performance last time out at the Valspar Championship where he finished 33rd, having been tied for the lead at halfway!

His course and current form figures don't reflect quite how well the venue suits or how well he's been playing over the last month or so and his triple-figure price isn't a true representation of his chance this week.

Back (2us) Brendon Todd @ 110.0109/1 Bet Here

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

My second pick, Lee Hodges, doesn't have form at any of the four correlating courses highlighted in the preview but he hasn't been on the PGA Tour long and he's only played three of them once and one of them twice so I'm happy to overlook that given his course and current form.

The 28-year-old missed the cut here two years ago but he finished 14th here on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2020 and after a pedestrian start 12 months ago, that saw him sitting tied for 102nd place after round one. He shot 66-69-69 to finish sixth.

His last three starts have seen him finish 12th at the Arnold Palmer, 35th at the Players and 26th at the Valspar so he's creeping into form.

Prior to his sixth here last year, he missed the cut at the Arnold Palmer and the Players, and he finished 63rd in the Valspar so he's in far better shape this time around and we know how classy he is once he hits form.

Hodges won his first PGA Tour event at the 3M Open last year by seven strokes!

Back (2us) Lee Hodges @ 140.0139/1 Bet Here

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

