The Punter's In-Play Blog: Poor weather to create Valspar volatility

Former winner leads the Valspar after day one

Bunched field in Singapore

Wallace and Valimaki chanced at Copperhead

07:50 - March 22, 2024

Yet again on the Florida Swing, darkness has prevented the entire field from completing their first rounds.

The last group off the first on day one of the Valspar Championship, and the last group off the tenth tee, have one hole left to play when they return to the course this morning and they're going to be finishing off in much harsher conditions.

Overnight rain will have softened the Copperhead circuit, but high winds are going to cause havoc and it's a tournament to be wary of.

Poor weather creates changeable leaderboards, and this is already a venue at which it's perfectly possible to come from off the pace.

Kevin Streelman leads this year's renewal following a seven-under-par 64 but he sat tied for 70th and eight off the lead after round one when he won the title 11 years ago and that's not the furthest someone's trailed by after round one before going on to win!

Mark Calcavecchia trailed by ten in a tie for 112th before winning here in 2007 and since Streelman's victory in 2013, we've seen winners trailing by three, four, five and six strokes. And Patrick Reed lost a playoff in 2015 having sat tied 80th and seven back after round one.

With all that in mind, this is either an event to swerve for now and see what today brings (more bad weather forecasted for Saturday) or one in which we can throw a few darts. I've opted for the latter.

On two-under-par and trailing by five, Matt Wallace and Sami Valimaki are interesting candidates given they're both excellent wind exponents and I thought they were worth chancing modestly at 150.0149/1 and 170.0169/1.

Over on the DP World Tour, the second round of the Singapore Classic is well underway and live on Sky Sports, and the leaders are bunching up.

The pre-event second favourite, Paul Casey, is making a move and now on his back-nine, he's within two of the lead.

It's an enjoyable watch but a tough event to weigh up so I'm going to leave that one alone for now and reassess after round three.

If I do have a change of heart, and I back someone in-running before then, I'll be sure to update the blog but I won't be getting up at silly o'clock to trade the tournament tomorrow morning so I'm happy to sit on my hands for now.

11:15 - March 21, 2024

Jordan Smith, Gavin Green, and Kiradech Aphibarnrat are tied for the lead after the opening round of the Singapore Classic.

The in-form Englishman, Smith, now heads the market with the two favourites before the off, Shane Lowry and Paul Casey, trailing him by five and four shots respectively following their three and four under-par openers.

Both men are certainly close enough and with 19 players within three of the lead, it's the wide open event we'd all expect after just one round.

My Find Me a 100 Winner pick, Matteo Manassero, was pretty hopeless, firing a two-over-par 74 that sees him struggling to make the cut, but I've backed someone this morning that might just be inspired by the Italian's return form the wilderness.

There had been a gap of 3,942 days between Manassero's fourth and fifth DP World Tour titles when he won the Jonsson Workwear Open a fortnight ago, where fellow Italian, Andrea Pavan, finished tied for 11th.

Although not quite so dramatic or long, Pavan has also endured a sustained spell of poor play after his two DP World Tour wins - at the Czech Masters in 2018 and the BMW International a year later - but he's starting to show signs of life at last.

Sitting just two off the lead following a six-under-par 66 today, Pavan could be going in the right direction and inspired by Manassero, he might just kick on and contend. The 66/167.00 available on the Sportsbook looks fair.

The Valspar Championship, previewed above, kicks off within the next half an hour so you'll need to be quick but there's still time to place a bet on the 1st Round Leader market, which Dave Tindall has previewed here.

Singapore Classic Pre-event Bets:

Paul Casey @ 16.015/1

Bernd Wiesberger @ 75.074/1

In-Play Pick:

Andrea Pavan @ 66/167.00

Valspar Championship Pre-event Pick:

Jordan Spieth @ 22.021/1

In-Play Picks:

Matt Wallace @ 150.0149/1

Sami Valimaki @ 170.0169/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

Taylor Montgomery @ 120.0119/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

Matteo Manassero @ 110.0109/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1