The Punter's In-Play Blog: Tight at the top in Kenya

Van Driel sets the pace in Kenya

Two added at Muthaiga

Champ off to a fast start in Mexico

18:00 - February 22, 2024

Darius Van Driel signed off last year's Kenya Open with the lowest round of the day around Muthaiga Country Club - an eight-under-par 63 - and he's kicked off this year's renewal with the lowest of the day again - a five-under-par 66.

With the rough up following a recent wet spell, the lush-looking par 71 track played a bit tougher than it did last year and we have a wide-open leaderboard to peruse after day one.

My Find Me a 100 Winner pick, Ryan Van Velzen, who Dave Tindall tipped up each-way in his First Round Leader column, is one of six players tied for second and there are 30 players two and three strokes off the lead so it's a very bunched field still.

There are as many as three players that I looked at closely before the off sitting tied for 16th and just three off the lead - Nacho Elvira, Adrian Otaegui and John Catlin - and I've backed the first two in-running today.

Elvira and Otaegui both start their second rounds early tomorrow, so I've had a couple of tiny bets on them, and I'll monitor the price on afternoon starter, Catlin, during the early play.

The first round of the Mexico Open is well underway and my pre-event fancy, Cameron Champ, has started nicely.

He leads by a stroke on -6 after 14 holes of his opening round but I'll be back tomorrow with a look at that event after round one.

Kenya Open Pre-Event Picks:

Ashun Wu @ 70.069/1

Dylan Frittelli @ 75.074/1

In-Play Picks:

Adrian Otaegui @ 40.039/1

Nach Elvira @ 46.045/1

Mexico Open Pre-Event Picks:

Cameron Champ @ 70.069/1

Jhonattan Vegas @ 75.074/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

Ryan Van Velzen @ 100.099/1 (Kenya)

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

Deon Germishuys @ 190.0189/1 (Kenya)

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

Marc Warren @ 370.0369/1 (Kenya)

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

Paul Barjon @ 310.0309/1 (Mexico)

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

Martin Trainer @ 360.0359/1 (Mexico)

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter