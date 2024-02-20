Find Me a 100 Winner: 369/1 Warren is one of four worth chancing

Five longshots chanced between 100.0 99/1 and 370.0 369/1

Read my Mexico Open preview here

Read my Kenya Open preview here

Following Hideki Matsuya's amazing finish at the Genesis Invitational on Sunday, all seven winners on the PGA Tour in 2024 have been triple-figure priced outsiders so despite the fact that the first two editions of the Mexico Open have gone the way of a market leader, I've picked two there at a juicy price.

As highlighted in the preview, course form held up well at the Mexico Open last year with the first three home in 2022 all finishing inside the top-three again last year. So fhe fact that Paul Barjon missed the cut on his only appearance here in 2022 has to be considered a negative.

The big hitting Frenchman really should enjoy this layout and I'm happy to overlook the weekend off two years ago given he was in dreadful form at the time. That was his eighth missed cut in nine starts!

He's still a bit of an in-and-out performer and missed two of his last three cuts on the PGA Tour. But he's also won twice on the Korn Ferry Tour in the last seven months, so it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see him contend here.

Back Paul Barjon (1u) @ 310.0309/1 Bet here

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

Having previously won the Mexico Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour (an event Barjon finished second in), the Puerto Open on the PGA Tour, and having been placed in the Corales Puntacana Championship, it was no surprise to see French-born American Martin Trainer take to this track in 2022 when he finished 11th.

On that occasion he shot 65 in round two and 64 on Sunday so it's a course that suits his eye, although he missed the cut on return last year.

The big-hitting 32-year-old has been in the wilderness for a while but he finished eighth on the Korn Ferry Tour last time out so is worth chancing at a big price.

Back Martin Trainer (1u) @ 360.0359/1 Bet here

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

The law of sod dictated that the promising young South African, Ryan Van Velzen, would go on to win in his next start after I'd put him up in this column at the Mauritius Open in December, where he finished 40th.

He followed his victory in the Midiclinic Open with a seventh-place finish in the SDC Open and a second in the Cape Town Open so he's a young pro very much on the up.

He missed the cut at the Dimension Data last week, but conditions were tough and I'm happy to dismiss that.

This is his first appearance in Kenya but his biggest strength is his arrow-straight tee game so this venue should suit him and he might just been one to keep on the right side of.

Back Ryan Van Velzen (2us) @ 100.099/1 Bet here

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

Deon Germishuys is another young South African who I want to keep onside.

He too missed the cut at Fancourt last week but prior to that he'd led the Cape Town Open at halfway and finished second in the SDC Open from off the pace.

He's a typically inconsistent young player but his ceiling is high. Germishuys was only 55th here on debut last year but like Van Velzen, he's an accurate sort who could easily shine here.

Back Deon Germishuys (1.5us) @ 190.0189/1 Bet here

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

Last and quite possibly least, I've taken a small chance on the Scottish veteran Marc Warren at a huge price.

We haven't seen the 42-year-old four-time DP World Tour winner since he finished 59th at the Mauritius Open, so his wellbeing is anyone's guess but this is just his sort of course. On his only previous visit, way back in 2011, he finished sixth, despite shooting 74 in round two.

Back Marc Warren (1u) @ 370.0369/1 Bet here

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter

Now read more Golf tips and previews here.