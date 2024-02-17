The Punter's In-Play Blog: Cantlay five clear at Riviera

Cantlay short enough at 1.65 4/6

Leader zero from eight with a halfway lead

Homa a fair price for another top-10 finish

11:00 - February 17, 2024

Tiger Woods withdrew from the Genesis Invitational during round two due to illness and Jordan Spieth was disqualified after it for signing for a wrong score but the big story on Friday was the immaculate bogey-free 65 shot by the first-round leader, Patrick Cantlay.

Having led by a stroke after an opening 64 on Thursday, the pre-event 23.022/1 chance began round two with an eagle three at his opening hole and that set the scene for what was a brilliantly crafted five-under-par second round that sees the 31-year-old five clear of the field. Here's the 36-hole leaderboard with prices to back at 10:50.

Patrick Cantlay -13 1.664/6

Jason Day -8 15.5

Luke list -8 26.025/1

Mackenzie Hughes -8 36.035/1

Corey Connors -7 30.029/1

Xander Schauffele -6 19.5

Will Zalatoris -6 50.049/1

Tom Hoge -6 70.069/1

Tony Finau -5 46.045/1

Hideki Matsuyama -5 100.099/1

Scottie Scheffler -4 32.031/1

Max Homa -4 70.069/1

-4 and 100.099/1 bar

Cantlay's lead is a big one and if we only look at the percentage of players that have gone on to convert a five stroke-lead on the PGA (see below tweet), odds of around 4/71.57 look very fair, but it's never that simple.

Patrick Cantlay leads at Riviera by 5, the largest 36-hole lead on the PGA Tour since Brian Harman led by 5 at The Open last summer.



Over the last 20 years, players who lead by 5 through 2 rounds on the PGA Tour win 72% of the time. ? Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) February 17, 2024

This is an incredibly difficult venue at which to convert any lead and since Phil Mickelson converted a four-stroke 36-hole lead in 2008 only two of 11 players to hold a clear advantage at halfway have gone on to lift the trophy.

The majority of those only held the slenderest of halfway leads but a couple of players have let a two-stroke lead slip, Sam Burns was also five strokes clear at halfway in 2021, and we've even seen two, three and four stroke leaders after 54-holes get beat recently so it's a tough place to get the job done from the front.

Cantlay has held a 36-hole lead or co-lead eight times previously and he's yet to convert, although he's only ever led by more than a stroke once. He was beaten by Jordan Spieth in a playoff at the RBC Heritage almost two years ago having led by two at halfway.

Cantlay hasn't won since August 2022 (BMW Championship) so that probably wants to be considered a slight negative too, so all things considered, he's short enough for my liking and I'm happy to lay him modestly at 1.654/6.

In addition to laying the leader, I've also backed Max Homa to finish inside the top-ten.

Homa absolutely loves it here and after a poor first round on Thursday, yesterday's 65 saw him climb 49 places up into a tie for 11th. Odds in excess of 6/42.50 on the exchange look more than fair about him finishing inside the top-ten for the fifth time in-a-row.

10:45 - February 16, 2024

Despite playing his last four holes in one-over-par, Dave Tindall's First Round Leader pick, Patrick Cantlay, still posted a seven-under-par 64 to lead after day one of the Genesis Invitational and he's now the 4.84/1 favourite.

The pre-event jolly, Scottie Scheffler, is next best at 7/18.00 after he posted a respectable three-under-par 68 to sit tied for tenth but the pre-tournament second favourite, Rory McIlroy, was one of several big names to struggle around Riviera on day one.

Matt Fitzpatrick shot a four-over-par 75, which was one worse than Rory, and three course specialists - Max Homa, Adam Scott, and Justin Thomas - all shot over-par, along with the tournament host, Tiger Woods, who like Scott and Thomas, fired a one-over-par 72. Homa, who finished second last year, two years after winning the title, posted an unexpectedly poor two-over-par 73.

All of them will have their work cut out today to make the weekend but they won't be giving up just yet. Scott won here (for the second time) in 2020 having sat tied for 65th and eight off the lead after round one and in the last 12 years, we've also seen winners trailing by four and six strokes after day one. And Tony Finau was beaten by Homa in a playoff in 2021 having sat tied for 47th and seven off the lead.

Although they lost the lead after round one, first round leaders JB Holmes (2019) and James Hahn (2015) both went on to win the title and the 2022 champ, Joaquin Niemann, became the first wire-to-to wire winner at Riviera since Hal Sutton had won the US PGA Championship here way back in 1983.

This is clearly a tough place to keep your nose in front and the leader makes little appeal at less than 4/15.00. This is only the second time Cantlay's held a clear lead after round one on the PGA Tour (finished third at the 2021 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am) and he's finished fourth, 23rd and ninth on the three occasions that he's been tied for the lead after round one.

He was fourth here back in 2018 having been tied for the lead after rounds one and two.

This is a tricky event to weigh up from an in-running perspective with winners coming form off the pace and hard on it so I'm happy to take it easy, but I have had one small in-running play, on one of Dave Tindall's each-way fancies - Tom Hoge.

The 34-year-old's approach numbers were very good yesterday and he looks a little over-priced at 42.041/1 given he trails by only two and that he's no bigger than 33/134.00 on the High Street.

Genesis Invitational Pre-Event Picks:

Sam Burns @ 30.029/1

Wyndham Clark @ 55.054/1

In-Play Picks:

Tom Hoge @ 42.041/1

Patrick Cantlay layed @ 1.654/6

Max Homa to finish inside the top-10 @ 2.767/4

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

Christiaan Bezuidenhout @ 170.0169/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

Charley Hoffman @ 300.0299/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter

