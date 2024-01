Hojgaard twins both start nicely

14:25 - January 25, 2024

The first round of the Ras Al Khaimah Championship is now complete, and it's been a strange start.

As highlighted in the preview, I was extremely bullish about the chances of Pablo Larrazabal this week, but his chance was gone before I got up this morning!

Starting nice and early at the tough tenth hole, he found water off the tee and made a double-bogey six. And he followed it with a bogey at 11.

The 40-year-old Spaniard didn't recover from the disastrous start and after a five-over-par 77 he sits tied for 127th, trailing the leader, Callum Shinkwin, who was my only other pick, by 15 strokes.

I don't think the price will last so posting now. The 100/1 about Callum Shinkwin with seven places looks tasty with @Betfair in the Ras al Khaimah Championship ? Steve Rawlings (@SteveThePunter) January 22, 2024

That's obviously a great start but I put far more cash on Pablo and I'm also mildly frustrated that Callum's price contracted as much as it did because it would have been nice to have been able to put him up as a Find Me a 100 Winner pick.

As mentioned in the Find Me a 100 Winner column, both this week's selections are in the Farmers Insurance Open - Justin Rose, who shot -3 around the North Course, and Taylor Moore, who recovered nicely after a slow start to post two-under around the South Course - but I did mention Jorge Campillo at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship.

Other than the fact that he'd played very well at Doha a couple of times (a course, like this week's venue, Al Hamra, that's designed by Peter Harradine), it was hard to make a strong case for the Spaniard.

He hasn't play brilliantly since finishing runner-up to Sami Valimaki in Doha (lost in a play-off) at the end of October and his course form figures before this week read an underwhelming MC-42-61 but it feels and looks like somewhere that would suit him and I'm happy to side with him modestly at 60.059/1 after today's five-under-par 67.

Campillo had a sticky patch in the middle of his round to today, but he finished nicely with three straight birdies, and I can see him moving forward with a nice early start tomorrow.

Although the front three on the leaderboard, Shinkwin (-10), Brandon Stone (-8) and Richard Mansell (-8), all started their first rounds in the afternoon, there wasn't a huge draw bias (0.18 in favour of the PM wave).

There doesn't look like there'll be much wind tomorrow morning so those drawn PM-AM may transpire to be marginally on the right side. They certainly don't look like they'll get the worst of it with a slight breeze predicted to pick up tomorrow afternoon and those drawn AM-PM might have their work cut out by the time they get to the course.

10:10 - January 25, 2024

The afternoon wave is now on the course at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship, where the pre-event favourite, Rasmus Hojgaard, has started the event nicely, with a six-under-par 66.

Hojgaard's 66 was matched by Daan Huizing but it's Portugal's Ricardo Gouveia that shows the way following a seven-under-par 65.

With perfect conditions embracing the latter starters, it's far from certain that Gouveia will remain in front as the day wares on and a pair of Englishmen, Richard Mansell and Callum Shinkwin, are off to hot starts on the back-nine.

Over on the PGA Tour, Rasmus' twin, Nicolai, has also started nicely, firing a five-under-par 67 around the South Course at the Farmers Insurance Open.

That's a great effort given the South Course is the toughest of the two courses played over the first two days, although for the first time since 2019, it actually averaged below it's par of 72, averaging 71.96.

The easier of the two, the North Course, averaged 69.7 (2.3 strokes below it's par of 72) and understandably, the leaderboard is dominated by players that started the event there.

Kevin Yu, who was matched at a low of 5.24/1 to win last week's American Express, before he bogeyed the 17th hole in round four, has followed Sunday's nine-under-par 63 with an eight-under-par 64 around the North Course and that was enough to see him lead by a stroke over the new favourite, Patrick Cantlay, and the hot-putting Japanese, Ryo Hisatsune.

Nick Hardy matched Hojgaard's 67 around the South Course but 16 of the top-18 on the leaderboard after round one started on the North Course.

The stagger will unwind today as those that played on the tougher South get to let rip around the North and history tells us it might be wise to wait until then to get involved in-running - unless you want to take a chance on someone way off the pace at a juicy price.

As highlighted in the In-Play Tactics section of the preview, this is one of the rare events where a fast start is far from essential and in the last ten years we've seen winners sit tied for 63rd, 77th, 90th, 95th and 113th after round one!

I quite fancied the defending champ, Max Homa, before the off but he started really poorly around the South Course yesterday.

He was matched at a high of 55.054/1 after he'd played the front-nine in two-over-par but a four-under 32 on the back-nine has put him back in-the-mix.

I'm happy to sit on my hands for now and I'll be back tomorrow at the halfway stage of the Farmers, or earlier if I get involved in-running at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship today.

Farmers Insurance Open Pre-Event Picks:

Max Homa @ 15.5

Jason Day @ 28.027/1

Ras al Khaimah Championship Pre-Event Picks:

Pablo Larrazabal @ 60.059/1

Callum Shinkwin @ 100/1101.00 (each-way)

In-Play Pick:

Jorge Campillo @ 60.059/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

Justin Rose @ 120.0119/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

Taylor Moore @ 170.0169/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

