</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fthe-punters-in-play-blog-tips-read-steves-latest-in-running-thoughts-on-this-weeks-golf-here-21-250124-167.html&rfr=977216">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fthe-punters-in-play-blog-tips-read-steves-latest-in-running-thoughts-on-this-weeks-golf-here-21-250124-167.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/dimitar-berbatov-exclusive-executive-appointment-from-city-is-a-step-in-the-right-direction-for-unit-250124-838.html">Dimitar Berbatov Exclusive: Executive appointment from City is a step in the right direction for United</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/fa-cup-4th-round-latest-betting-favourites-schedule-tv-and-more-250124-204.html">FA Cup 4th Round: Latest betting, top ties, TV schedule and more</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/bet-builder-tips-bournemouth-v-swansea-fa-cup-betting-preview-best-bets-multiple-picks-240124-1063.html">Thursday Football Tips: Back 17/2 Bournemouth Bet Builder </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/90-minute-payout/">90 Minute Payout</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/dimitar-berbatov/">Dimitar Berbatov</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-is-taking-a-two-pronged-attack-at-huntingdon-250124-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams is taking a two-pronged attack at Huntingdon</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/kevin-blake-check-out-betfairs-safer-gambling-tools-250124-288.html">Kevin Blake: Keep Betfair's safer gambling tools front of mind</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/horse-racing-tips-brides-to-be-the-class-act-in-thursday-double-240124-134.html">Horse Racing Tips: Brides to be the class act in Thursday double </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/serial-winners/">Serial Winners</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/">Cheltenham Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-blog-tips-read-steves-latest-in-running-thoughts-on-this-weeks-golf-here-21-250124-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Cantlay heads the market after day one </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/ras-al-khaimah-championship-first-round-leader-tips-picks-from-66-1-to-80-1-230124-719.html">Ras Al Khaimah Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Picks from 66/1 to 80/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/long-odds-golf-tips-past-winner-rose-can-contend-again-230124-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Past winner Rose can contend again</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/20-twenty-cricket/ilt20-and-sat20-tips-salt-burn-wont-stop-us-backing-him-at-11-4-240124-194.html">ILT20 and SAT20 Tips: Salt burn won't stop us backing him at 11/4</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/india-v-england-first-test-player-tips-five-of-the-best-bets-including-4-1-punt-on-Axar-230124-194.html">India v England First Test Player Tips: 4/1 Axman cometh for India</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/india-v-england-first-test-tips-and-best-bets-torrid-trial-by-spin-for-bazballers-230124-194.html">India v England First Test Tips: Torrid trial by spin for Bazballers</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-world-cup/">Cricket World Cup</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/day-13-australian-open-tips-odds-against-selection-on-ten-time-champ-djokovic-250124-1305.html">Day 13 Australian Open Tips: Odds-against selection on 10-time champ Djokovic</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/day-12-australian-open-tips-back-coco-cauff-and-qinwen-zheng-to-reach-the-final-240124-1305.html">Australian Open Day 12 Tips: 7/4 Gauff can beat Sabalenka again</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/day-11-australian-open-tips-zheng-has-edge-on-kalinskaya-230124-1305.html">Australian Open Day 11 Tips: Zheng has edge on Kalinskaya</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-general-election-odds-can-sunak-survive-tory-rebellion-250124-171.html">Next General Election Betting: The grim schedule awaiting Rishi Sunak</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-odds-second-trump-presidency-50-percent-chance-after-he-wins-new-hampshire-primary-240124-204.html">US Election: Second Trump presidency 50% chance after he wins New Hampshire</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/new-hampshire-primary-betting-odds-and-analysis-220124-171.html">New Hampshire Primary: The last significant night of primary season?</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/">NFL</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured NFL</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/who-will-win-the-super-bowl-ravens-and-49ers-favourites-to-win-conference-championships-230124-204.html">Super Bowl Betting: Ravens and 49ers favourites to win Conference Championships</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/nfl-divisional-round-playoffs-betting-tips-game-picks-previews-and-best-bets-in-super-bowl-race-170124-1063.html">NFL Divisional Round Tips: Allen & Mahomes to serve up play-off classic</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/who-will-win-super-bowl-2024-san-francisco-13-8-favourites-before-divisional-round-play-offs-170124-204.html">Super Bowl 2024: San Francisco 13/8 favs before Divisional Round play-offs</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More NFL</h4> <ul> <li class> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/us-sports/nfl/super-bowl/">Super Bowl Tips</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open Betting Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html">How To Bet on Golf</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href>Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Golf Each-Way Tips </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Long Odds Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html">Each-Way Calculator</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423213 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423213 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423213={pID:"5423213",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423213:window.ftClick_5423213,ftExpTrack_5423213:window.ftExpTrack_5423213,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423213PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423213); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423213PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423213"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423213;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticLEFT/?"+ft5423213PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423213.GTimeout);ft5423213PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=" (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5423214 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5423214 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5423214={pID:"5423214",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5423214:window.ftClick_5423214,ftExpTrack_5423214:window.ftExpTrack_5423214,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5423214PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5423214); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5423214PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5423214"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5423214;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopFootballBrandBettingBetfair120x600StaticRIGHT/?"+ft5423214PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5423214.GTimeout);ft5423214PP.init(); })(this); "> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Jordan Spieth smiling 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Open Betting Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Jason Day smile 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>How To Bet on Golf</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer tees off silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player marks ball 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Golf Each-Way Tips </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Long Odds Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer hits iron silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Each-Way Calculator</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Cantlay heads the market after day one </h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/steven-rawlings/">Steven Rawlings</a></li> <li><time datetime="2024-01-25">25 January 2024</time></li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "The Punter's In-Play Blog: Cantlay heads the market after day one ", "name": "The Punter's In-Play Blog: Cantlay heads the market after day one ", "description": "The opening round of the Ras al Khaimah Championship is now complete, and Steve's back with details of his first in-running pick of the week...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-blog-tips-read-steves-latest-in-running-thoughts-on-this-weeks-golf-here-21-250124-167.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-blog-tips-read-steves-latest-in-running-thoughts-on-this-weeks-golf-here-21-250124-167.html", "datePublished": "2024-01-25T10:59:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2024-01-25T15:26:00+00:00", "articleBody": "The opening round of the Ras al Khaimah Championship is now complete, and Steve's back with details of his first in-running pick of the week... Hojgaard twins both start nicely Shinkwin shows the way Campillo added at 59/1 14:25 - January 25, 2024 The first round of the Ras Al Khaimah Championship is now complete, and it's been a strange start. As highlighted in the preview, I was extremely bullish about the chances of Pablo Larrazabal this week, but his chance was gone before I got up this morning! Starting nice and early at the tough tenth hole, he found water off the tee and made a double-bogey six. And he followed it with a bogey at 11. The 40-year-old Spaniard didn't recover from the disastrous start and after a five-over-par 77 he sits tied for 127th, trailing the leader, Callum Shinkwin, who was my only other pick, by 15 strokes. I don&#39;t think the price will last so posting now. The 100/1 about Callum Shinkwin with seven places looks tasty with @Betfair in the Ras al Khaimah Championship&mdash; Steve Rawlings (@SteveThePunter) January 22, 2024 That's obviously a great start but I put far more cash on Pablo and I'm also mildly frustrated that Callum's price contracted as much as it did because it would have been nice to have been able to put him up as a Find Me a 100 Winner pick. As mentioned in the Find Me a 100 Winner column, both this week's selections are in the Farmers Insurance Open - Justin Rose, who shot -3 around the North Course, and Taylor Moore, who recovered nicely after a slow start to post two-under around the South Course - but I did mention Jorge Campillo at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship. Other than the fact that he'd played very well at Doha a couple of times (a course, like this week's venue, Al Hamra, that's designed by Peter Harradine), it was hard to make a strong case for the Spaniard. He hasn't play brilliantly since finishing runner-up to Sami Valimaki in Doha (lost in a play-off) at the end of October and his course form figures before this week read an underwhelming MC-42-61 but it feels and looks like somewhere that would suit him and I'm happy to side with him modestly at [60.0] after today's five-under-par 67. Campillo had a sticky patch in the middle of his round to today, but he finished nicely with three straight birdies, and I can see him moving forward with a nice early start tomorrow. Although the front three on the leaderboard, Shinkwin (-10), Brandon Stone (-8) and Richard Mansell (-8), all started their first rounds in the afternoon, there wasn't a huge draw bias (0.18 in favour of the PM wave). There doesn't look like there'll be much wind tomorrow morning so those drawn PM-AM may transpire to be marginally on the right side. They certainly don't look like they'll get the worst of it with a slight breeze predicted to pick up tomorrow afternoon and those drawn AM-PM might have their work cut out by the time they get to the course. 10:10 - January 25, 2024 The afternoon wave is now on the course at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship, where the pre-event favourite, Rasmus Hojgaard, has started the event nicely, with a six-under-par 66. Hojgaard's 66 was matched by Daan Huizing but it's Portugal's Ricardo Gouveia that shows the way following a seven-under-par 65. With perfect conditions embracing the latter starters, it's far from certain that Gouveia will remain in front as the day wares on and a pair of Englishmen, Richard Mansell and Callum Shinkwin, are off to hot starts on the back-nine. Over on the PGA Tour, Rasmus' twin, Nicolai, has also started nicely, firing a five-under-par 67 around the South Course at the Farmers Insurance Open. That's a great effort given the South Course is the toughest of the two courses played over the first two days, although for the first time since 2019, it actually averaged below it's par of 72, averaging 71.96. The easier of the two, the North Course, averaged 69.7 (2.3 strokes below it's par of 72) and understandably, the leaderboard is dominated by players that started the event there. Kevin Yu, who was matched at a low of [5.2] to win last week's American Express, before he bogeyed the 17th hole in round four, has followed Sunday's nine-under-par 63 with an eight-under-par 64 around the North Course and that was enough to see him lead by a stroke over the new favourite, Patrick Cantlay, and the hot-putting Japanese, Ryo Hisatsune. Nick Hardy matched Hojgaard's 67 around the South Course but 16 of the top-18 on the leaderboard after round one started on the North Course. The stagger will unwind today as those that played on the tougher South get to let rip around the North and history tells us it might be wise to wait until then to get involved in-running - unless you want to take a chance on someone way off the pace at a juicy price. As highlighted in the In-Play Tactics section of the preview, this is one of the rare events where a fast start is far from essential and in the last ten years we've seen winners sit tied for 63rd, 77th, 90th, 95th and 113th after round one! I quite fancied the defending champ, Max Homa, before the off but he started really poorly around the South Course yesterday. He was matched at a high of [55.0] after he'd played the front-nine in two-over-par but a four-under 32 on the back-nine has put him back in-the-mix. I'm happy to sit on my hands for now and I'll be back tomorrow at the halfway stage of the Farmers, or earlier if I get involved in-running at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship today. Farmers Insurance Open Pre-Event Picks: Max Homa @ [15.5] Jason Day @ [28.0] Ras al Khaimah Championship Pre-Event Picks: Pablo Larrazabal @ [60.0] Callum Shinkwin @ [100/1] (each-way) In-Play Pick: Jorge Campillo @ [60.0] Find Me a 100 Winner Selections: Justin Rose @ [120.0] Place order to lay 8u @ [10.0] & 12u @ [2.0] Taylor Moore @ [170.0] Place order to lay 8u @ [10.0] & 12u @ [2.0] *You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter ", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Patrick Cantlay at the Farmers.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Patrick Cantlay at the Farmers.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Patrick Cantlay at the Farmers.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Steven Rawlings", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/steven_rawlings" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Patrick Cantlay at the Farmers.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Patrick Cantlay at the Farmers.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Patrick Cantlay at the Farmers.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Patrick Cantlay at the Farmers.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Golfer Patrick Cantlay"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Patrick Cantlay in action on day one</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977216">Join</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=The%20Punter%27s%20In-Play%20Blog%3A%20Cantlay%20heads%20the%20market%20after%20day%20one%20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fthe-punters-in-play-blog-tips-read-steves-latest-in-running-thoughts-on-this-weeks-golf-here-21-250124-167.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fthe-punters-in-play-blog-tips-read-steves-latest-in-running-thoughts-on-this-weeks-golf-here-21-250124-167.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fthe-punters-in-play-blog-tips-read-steves-latest-in-running-thoughts-on-this-weeks-golf-here-21-250124-167.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fthe-punters-in-play-blog-tips-read-steves-latest-in-running-thoughts-on-this-weeks-golf-here-21-250124-167.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fthe-punters-in-play-blog-tips-read-steves-latest-in-running-thoughts-on-this-weeks-golf-here-21-250124-167.html&text=The%20Punter%27s%20In-Play%20Blog%3A%20Cantlay%20heads%20the%20market%20after%20day%20one%20" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>The opening round of the Ras al Khaimah Championship is now complete, and Steve's back with details of his first in-running pick of the week...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li><strong><h3>Hojgaard twins both start nicely </h3></strong></li> <li><strong><h3> Shinkwin shows the way<h3></h3></h3></strong></li> <li><strong><h3>Campillo added at 59/1</h3></strong></li> </ul><hr><p><strong><h2>14:25 - January 25, 2024</h2></strong></p><p>The first round of the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.223860249">Ras Al Khaimah Championship</a> is now complete, and it's been a strange start.</p><p>As highlighted in <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/ras-al-khaimah-championship-the-punters-preview-220124-167.html">the preview</a>, I was extremely bullish about the chances of Pablo Larrazabal this week, but his chance was gone before I got up this morning!</p><p>Starting nice and early at the tough tenth hole, he found water off the tee and made a double-bogey six. And he followed it with a bogey at 11. </p><p>The 40-year-old Spaniard didn't recover from the disastrous start and after a five-over-par 77 he sits tied for 127th, trailing the leader, Callum Shinkwin, who was my only other pick, by 15 strokes.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">I don't think the price will last so posting now. The 100/1 about Callum Shinkwin with seven places looks tasty with <a href="https://twitter.com/Betfair?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Betfair</a> in the Ras al Khaimah Championship</p>? Steve Rawlings (@SteveThePunter) <a href="https://twitter.com/SteveThePunter/status/1749445447477805297?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 22, 2024</a></blockquote><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>That's obviously a great start but I put far more cash on Pablo and I'm also mildly frustrated that Callum's price contracted as much as it did because it would have been nice to have been able to put him up as a Find Me a 100 Winner pick.</p><p>As mentioned in the <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/long-odds-golf-tips-past-winner-rose-can-contend-again-230124-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner column</a>, both this week's selections are in the Farmers Insurance Open - Justin Rose, who shot -3 around the North Course, and Taylor Moore, who recovered nicely after a slow start to post two-under around the South Course - but I did mention Jorge Campillo at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship.</p><p>Other than the fact that he'd played very well at Doha a couple of times (a course, like this week's venue, Al Hamra, that's designed by Peter Harradine), it was hard to make a strong case for the Spaniard.</p><p>He hasn't play brilliantly since finishing runner-up to Sami Valimaki in Doha (lost in a play-off) at the end of October and his course form figures before this week read an underwhelming MC-42-61 but it feels and looks like somewhere that would suit him and I'm happy to side with him modestly at <b class="inline_odds" title="59/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">60.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">59/1</span></b> after today's five-under-par 67.</p><p>Campillo had a sticky patch in the middle of his round to today, but he finished nicely with three straight birdies, and I can see him moving forward with a nice early start tomorrow.</p><p>Although the front three on the leaderboard, Shinkwin (-10), Brandon Stone (-8) and Richard Mansell (-8), all started their first rounds in the afternoon, there wasn't a huge draw bias (0.18 in favour of the PM wave).</p><p><img alt="Callum Shinkwin at the Ras al K.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Callum%20Shinkwin%20at%20the%20Ras%20al%20K.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>There doesn't look like there'll be much wind tomorrow morning so those drawn PM-AM may transpire to be marginally on the right side. They certainly don't look like they'll get the worst of it with a slight breeze predicted to pick up tomorrow afternoon and those drawn AM-PM might have their work cut out by the time they get to the course.</p><p><strong><h2>10:10 - January 25, 2024</h2></strong></p><p>The afternoon wave is now on the course at the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.223860249">Ras Al Khaimah Championship</a>, where the pre-event favourite, Rasmus Hojgaard, has started the event nicely, with a six-under-par 66.</p><p>Hojgaard's 66 was matched by Daan Huizing but it's Portugal's Ricardo Gouveia that shows the way following a seven-under-par 65.</p><p>With perfect conditions embracing the latter starters, it's far from certain that Gouveia will remain in front as the day wares on and a pair of Englishmen, Richard Mansell and Callum Shinkwin, are off to hot starts on the back-nine. </p><p>Over on the PGA Tour, Rasmus' twin, Nicolai, has also started nicely, firing a five-under-par 67 around the South Course at the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.223870024">Farmers Insurance Open</a>.</p><p>That's a great effort given the South Course is the toughest of the two courses played over the first two days, although for the first time since 2019, it actually averaged below it's par of 72, averaging 71.96.</p><p>The easier of the two, the North Course, averaged 69.7 (2.3 strokes below it's par of 72) and understandably, the leaderboard is dominated by players that started the event there.</p><p>Kevin Yu, who was matched at a low of <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">5.2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b> to win last week's American Express, before he bogeyed the 17th hole in round four, has followed Sunday's nine-under-par 63 with an eight-under-par 64 around the North Course and that was enough to see him lead by a stroke over the new favourite, Patrick Cantlay, and the hot-putting Japanese, Ryo Hisatsune.</p><p>Nick Hardy matched Hojgaard's 67 around the South Course but 16 of the top-18 on the leaderboard after round one started on the North Course.</p><p>The stagger will unwind today as those that played on the tougher South get to let rip around the North and history tells us it might be wise to wait until then to get involved in-running - unless you want to take a chance on someone way off the pace at a juicy price.</p><p>As highlighted in the In-Play Tactics section of <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/farmers-insurance-open-2024-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-220124-167.html">the preview</a>, this is one of the rare events where a fast start is far from essential and in the last ten years we've seen winners sit tied for 63rd, 77th, 90th, 95th and 113th after round one!</p><p>I quite fancied the defending champ, Max Homa, before the off but he started really poorly around the South Course yesterday.</p><p>He was matched at a high of <b class="inline_odds" title="54/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">55.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">54/1</span></b> after he'd played the front-nine in two-over-par but a four-under 32 on the back-nine has put him back in-the-mix.</p><p>I'm happy to sit on my hands for now and I'll be back tomorrow at the halfway stage of the Farmers, or earlier if I get involved in-running at the Ras Al Khaimah Championship today.</p><p><strong>Farmers Insurance Open Pre-Event Picks:</strong><br> Max Homa @ 15.5<br> Jason Day @ <b class="inline_odds" title="27/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">28.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">27/1</span></b></p><p><strong>Ras al Khaimah Championship Pre-Event Picks:</strong><br> Pablo Larrazabal @ <b class="inline_odds" title="59/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">60.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">59/1</span></b><br> Callum Shinkwin @ <b class="inline_odds" title="101.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">100/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">101.00</span></b> (each-way)</p><p><strong>In-Play Pick:</strong><br> Jorge Campillo @ <b class="inline_odds" title="59/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">60.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">59/1</span></b></p><p><strong>Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:</strong><br> Justin Rose @ <b class="inline_odds" title="119/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">120.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">119/1</span></b><br> Place order to lay 8u @ <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> & 12u @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b><br> Taylor Moore @ <b class="inline_odds" title="169/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">170.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">169/1</span></b><br> Place order to lay 8u @ <b class="inline_odds" title="9/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">10.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9/1</span></b> & 12u @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/1</span></b></p><hr><p><strong>*You can follow me on Twitter <a href="https://twitter.com/SteveThePunter">@SteveThePunter</a></strong></p><hr></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-refer_and_earn" data-qa="promo-name">New customers can get £20 in free bets!</h2> <p>New customers can earn £20 in free bets when they place a £5 bet on the Sportsbook after signing up. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBHC01B5G20">T&Cs apply.</a></p> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"></div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977216">Join</a> </div> </div> <p><em>Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.</em></p> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=The%20Punter%27s%20In-Play%20Blog%3A%20Cantlay%20heads%20the%20market%20after%20day%20one%20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fthe-punters-in-play-blog-tips-read-steves-latest-in-running-thoughts-on-this-weeks-golf-here-21-250124-167.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fthe-punters-in-play-blog-tips-read-steves-latest-in-running-thoughts-on-this-weeks-golf-here-21-250124-167.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fthe-punters-in-play-blog-tips-read-steves-latest-in-running-thoughts-on-this-weeks-golf-here-21-250124-167.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fthe-punters-in-play-blog-tips-read-steves-latest-in-running-thoughts-on-this-weeks-golf-here-21-250124-167.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-punter%2Fthe-punters-in-play-blog-tips-read-steves-latest-in-running-thoughts-on-this-weeks-golf-here-21-250124-167.html&text=The%20Punter%27s%20In-Play%20Blog%3A%20Cantlay%20heads%20the%20market%20after%20day%20one%20" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/long-odds-golf-tips-south-african-open-trio-chanced-at-up-to-199-1-281123-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: South African Open trio chanced at up to 199/1</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/d083513e8e219bdd057ec52e683aa4cc32c47fd7.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/d083513e8e219bdd057ec52e683aa4cc32c47fd7.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/south-african-open-2023-betting-tips-and-the-punters-preview-271123-167.html">South African Open: Ferguson fancied at 28/1</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/ewen Ferguson at the British.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ewen%20Ferguson%20at%20the%20British.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/pga-tour-dp-world-tour-result-and-review-odds-on-lawrence-flops-at-the-joburg-271123-167.html">The Punter's De-brief: Odds-on Lawrence flops at the Joburg </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Dean Burmester Joburg win.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Dean%20Burmester%20Joburg%20win.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block" style="margin: 0;"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-blog-tips-read-steves-latest-in-running-thoughts-on-this-weeks-golf-here-21-250124-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Cantlay heads the market after day one </a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/ras-al-khaimah-championship-first-round-leader-tips-picks-from-66-1-to-80-1-230124-719.html">Ras Al Khaimah Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Picks from 66/1 to 80/1</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/ras-al-khaimah-championship-each-way-tips-40-1-larrazabal-can-win-again-220124-721.html">Ras Al Khaimah Championship Each-Way Tips: 40/1 Larrazabal can win again</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/ras-al-khaimah-championship-2024-players-form-guide-170124-779.html">Ras Al Khaimah Championship: Course and current form stats</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="entry_category_link" style="margin-top: 1.5rem;"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">More The Punter</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Golf</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/">Each Way Golf Betting Calculator</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/">Golf Betting Masterclass</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Each-Way Betting</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Find Me A 100 Winner</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/">First Round Leader</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/three-ball-tips/">Three-Ball Tips</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/liv-golf/">LIV Golf</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/fedex-cup/">FedEx Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/">News</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/tournament-reports/">Tournament Reports</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/pre-tournament-analysis/">Pre-tournament Analysis</a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1706199148" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
NEW BETFAIR CUSTOMER OFFER
Join Now
- Open an Account Using Promo Code
ZBHC01
Bet
- Place a £/€5 Bet on the Sportsbook
Get
- £/€20 in Free Bets
T&Cs apply
GET STARTED
Each Way Golf Betting Calculator
Position
Number of Players in that position
Number of Each Way places offered
Place Dead Heat Reduction
Odds
/
Each Way Terms
1/5
1/2
1/3
1/4
1/6
Unit Stake (e.g. 5 for 5 each way)
£
Total Return
£
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Golf
The Punter
The Punter's In-Play Blog: Cantlay heads the market after day one
Football
Horse Racing
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Politics
Boxing
NFL
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Search
Racing
Football
Golf
Cricket