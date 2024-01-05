</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer tees off silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player marks ball 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Golf Each-Way Tips </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Long Odds Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer hits iron <header class="entry_header">
<h1 class="entry_header__title">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Sahith sets the pace</h1>
<ul class="entry_header__meta">
<li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/steven-rawlings/">Steven Rawlings</a></li>
<li><time datetime="2024-01-05">05 January 2024</time></li>
</ul>
<script type="application/ld+json">
{
"@context": "http://schema.org",
"@type": "NewsArticle",
"headline": "The Punter's In-Play Blog: Sahith sets the pace",
"name": "The Punter's In-Play Blog: Sahith sets the pace",
"description": "The opening round of The Sentry is all done and dusted so our man's here with his early in-running thoughts from Hawaii...",
"url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-blog-tips-read-steves-latest-in-running-thoughts-on-this-weeks-golf-here-18-050124-167.html",
"mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-blog-tips-read-steves-latest-in-running-thoughts-on-this-weeks-golf-here-18-050124-167.html",
"datePublished": "2024-01-05T13:08:00+00:00",
"dateModified": "2024-01-05T13:30:00+00:00",
"articleBody": "The opening round of The Sentry is all done and dusted so our man's here with his early in-running thoughts from Hawaii... "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-blog-tips-read-steves-latest-in-running-thoughts-on-this-weeks-golf-here-18-050124-167.html", "datePublished": "2024-01-05T13:08:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2024-01-05T13:30:00+00:00", "articleBody": "The opening round of The Sentry is all done and dusted so our man's here with his early in-running thoughts from Hawaii... Benign conditions see low scores aplenty Fancied runners all in the mix after day one Two in-play picks added after round one 12:25 - January 5, 2024 Despite a bogey five at the par four 16th, after he hit the lip of a fairway bunker with his second shot, pre-event [80.0] chance, Sahith Theegala, ended the first day in front at The Sentry following a nine-under-par 64 around the Plantation Course at Kapalua. On a largely benign day on Maui, the scoring was as good as expected and there are as many as 11 players within two of the leader, including all the well-fancied players before the off so it's a tough event to call. Leaderboard after Round 1 @TheSentry 1. @SRTheegala (-9)T2. @Collin_Morikawa (-8)T2. @CamiloVillegasRT2. Sungjae ImT2. @JDayGolfT2. Viktor HovlandT7. @XSchauffele (-7)T7. @Patrick_CantlayT7. @GrilloEmilianoT7. @JordanSpiethT7. Scottie Scheffler&mdash; PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 5, 2024 The world number one and pre-event favourite, Scottie Scheffler, still heads the market after a seven-under-par 65 but he'll feel like he left a few out there. As highlighted in the preview, I felt that putting would be the key to how Scheffler fares this week and throughout 2024 and he'll feel slightly frustrated that he missed a few short ones. Scheffler failed to birdie the par five ninth, when he missed from just four feet, and having been matched at a low of [4.9] in the early hours, he three-putted the par five finishing hole. Scheffler ranks only 31st for Putting Average and 27th for Strokes Gained: Putting after day one so he'll need to improve over the next three days with the flatstick if he's to justify favouritism. Theegala could be fractionally over-priced given the last three winners were all leading or co-leading after round one and most winners here start fast. Sergio Garcia in 2002, Stuart Appleby in 2005, and Xander Schauffele five years ago, all overcame slow starts but the other 22 winners at this venue have been no more than three strokes off the lead after the first round. Since Appleby won from off the pace in 2005, as many as 16 of the 18 Sentry winners have been inside the top five places and within two of the lead after round one. Geoff Ogilvy was only three off the lead after round one when he won in 2010 so although we've seen a couple of clear leaders mess up in round four, Kapalua is a very hard place to make up ground and we should be concentrating on the top-11 on the leaderboard. Making up ground here is tough, and it will be even tougher this year with the likes of Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im, and former winners, Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth, all within two. Although the leaderboard is jampacked with top-class players and it's clearly a tough tournament to call, I'm happy to add to my sole pre-event selection, Scheffler, with the 2016 winner, Spieth, and huge outsider, Camilo Villegas, who sits tied for second and just one off the lead. Spieth didn't just win here eight years ago, he absolutely romped home, winning by eight in 30-under-par and he played nicely yesterday after a poor start. The 30-year-old hit a high of [90.0] when he double-bogeyed the third hole but he played his last 14 holes in nine-under-par to end the day just two adrift and I can see him making a fast start today alongside Scheffler with their early start given how well they played together yesterday afternoon. A pairing that goes right at it @JordanSpieth and Scottie Scheffler knock it close @TheSentry. pic.twitter.com/J8prYHclok&mdash; PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 5, 2024 I didn't bother with the Find Me a 100 Winner column this week given the woeful record of longshots at The Sentry, but I can't let Villegas go unbacked after his immaculate putting display yesterday. The Columbian did us a huge favour when he won the Bermuda Championship at [160.0] for the column in November so I'm more than happy to throw a few pounds in his direction at [70.0] this morning after his nice start yesterday. January 5, 2024</h2></strong></p><p>Despite a bogey five at the par four 16th, after he hit the lip of a fairway bunker with his second shot, pre-event <b class="inline_odds" title="79/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">80.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">79/1</span></b> chance, Sahith Theegala, ended the first day in front at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.223097202">The Sentry</a> following a nine-under-par 64 around the Plantation Course at Kapalua.</p><p>On a largely benign day on Maui, the scoring was as good as expected and there are as many as 11 players within two of the leader, including all the well-fancied players before the off so it's a tough event to call.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Leaderboard after Round 1 <a href="https://twitter.com/TheSentry?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheSentry</a> <br><br>1. <a href="https://twitter.com/SRTheegala?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SRTheegala</a> (-9)<br>T2. <a href="https://twitter.com/collin_morikawa?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Collin_Morikawa</a> (-8)<br>T2. <a href="https://twitter.com/CamiloVillegasR?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CamiloVillegasR</a><br>T2. Sungjae Im<br>T2. <a href="https://twitter.com/JDayGolf?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JDayGolf</a><br>T2. Viktor Hovland<br>T7. <a href="https://twitter.com/XSchauffele?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@XSchauffele</a> (-7)<br>T7. <a href="https://twitter.com/patrick_cantlay?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Patrick_Cantlay</a><br>T7. <a href="https://twitter.com/GrilloEmiliano?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@GrilloEmiliano</a><br>T7. <a href="https://twitter.com/JordanSpieth?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JordanSpieth</a><br>T7. Scottie Scheffler</p>? PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) <a href="https://twitter.com/PGATOUR/status/1743113842639720893?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 5, 2024</a></blockquote><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>The world number one and pre-event favourite, Scottie Scheffler, still heads <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.223097202">the market</a> after a seven-under-par 65 but he'll feel like he left a few out there.</p><p>As highlighted in <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-sentry-2024-betting-tips-preview-the-punters-preview-311223-167.html">the preview</a>, I felt that putting would be the key to how Scheffler fares this week and throughout 2024 and he'll feel slightly frustrated that he missed a few short ones.</p><p>Scheffler failed to birdie the par five ninth, when he missed from just four feet, and having been matched at a low of <b class="inline_odds" title="4/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">4.9</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4/1</span></b> in the early hours, he three-putted the par five finishing hole.</p><p>Scheffler ranks only 31st for Putting Average and 27th for Strokes Gained: Putting after day one so he'll need to improve over the next three days with the flatstick if he's to justify favouritism.</p><p>Theegala could be fractionally over-priced given the last three winners were all leading or co-leading after round one and most winners here start fast.</p><p>Sergio Garcia in 2002, Stuart Appleby in 2005, and Xander Schauffele five years ago, all overcame slow starts but the other 22 winners at this venue have been no more than three strokes off the lead after the first round.</p><p>Since Appleby won from off the pace in 2005, as many as 16 of the 18 Sentry winners have been inside the top five places and within two of the lead after round one.</p><p>Geoff Ogilvy was only three off the lead after round one when he won in 2010 so although we've seen a couple of clear leaders mess up in round four, Kapalua is a very hard place to make up ground and we should be concentrating on the top-11 on the leaderboard.</p><p>Making up ground here is tough, and it will be even tougher this year with the likes of Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Sungjae Im, and former winners, Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth, all within two.</p><p>Although the leaderboard is jampacked with top-class players and it's clearly a tough tournament to call, I'm happy to add to my sole pre-event selection, Scheffler, with the 2016 winner, Spieth, and huge outsider, Camilo Villegas, who sits tied for second and just one off the lead. </p><p>Spieth didn't just win here eight years ago, he absolutely romped home, winning by eight in 30-under-par and he played nicely yesterday after a poor start.</p><p>The 30-year-old hit a high of <b class="inline_odds" title="89/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">90.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">89/1</span></b> when he double-bogeyed the third hole but he played his last 14 holes in nine-under-par to end the day just two adrift and I can see him making a fast start today alongside Scheffler with their early start given how well they played together yesterday afternoon.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">A pairing that goes right at it <a href="https://twitter.com/JordanSpieth?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JordanSpieth</a> and Scottie Scheffler knock it close <a href="https://twitter.com/TheSentry?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TheSentry</a>. <a href="https://t.co/J8prYHclok">pic.twitter.com/J8prYHclok</a></p>? PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) <a href="https://twitter.com/PGATOUR/status/1743093458292842664?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 5, 2024</a></blockquote><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><p>I didn't bother with the Find Me a 100 Winner column this week given the woeful record of longshots at The Sentry, but I can't let Villegas go unbacked after his immaculate putting display yesterday.</p><p>The Columbian did us <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-de-brief-homa-wins-wire-to-wire-159-1-tip-wins-in-bermuda-131123-167.html">a huge favour when he won the Bermuda Championship at <b class="inline_odds" title="159/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">160.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">159/1</span></b></a> for the column in November so I'm more than happy to throw a few pounds in his direction at <b class="inline_odds" title="69/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">70.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">69/1</span></b> this morning after his nice start yesterday.</p><p><strong>Pre-Event Pick:</strong><br> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.223097202">Scottie Scheffler @ <b class="inline_odds" title="7/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">7.8</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">7/1</span></b></a></p><p><strong>In-Play Picks:</strong><br> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.223097202">Jordan Spieth @ <b class="inline_odds" title="19/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">20.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">19/1</span></b><br> Camilo Villegas @ <b class="inline_odds" title="69/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">70.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">69/1</span></b></a></p><hr><p><strong>*You can follow me on Twitter <a href="https://twitter.com/SteveThePunter">@SteveThePunter</a></strong></p><hr></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name 