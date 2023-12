Defending champ out in front

14:20 - December 14, 2023

Pre-event pick, Antoine Rozner, has opened his title defence at the Mauritius Open with a course record 10-under-par 62 around La Réserve Golf Links, but it could and perhaps should, have been so much better.

Beginning on the 10th, Rozner played his first 12 holes in ten under-par and once he'd birdied the par five fifth hole to get to -11, everyone awake (not me) was on 59 watch.

With the drivable par four sixth and par five eighth still to come, it certainly wasn't inconceivable that the Frenchman would break 60 but he made a complete mess of the sixth.

Averaging almost half a stroke under-par and measuring only 311 yards long, the sixth hole offered up a great chance for him to move to 12-under-par but having taken an iron for safety off the tee, the 30-year-old knocked his tee-shot into the water way left of the fairway. He was the only man to find the drink on the sixth hole all day!

He recovered well to make a bogey five there but after a birdie at the eighth, he finished his day with a bogey five at the ninth but there was no shame in that.

Holes nine, ten and 11 were the hardest three on the course today so that's worth bearing in mind if you're planning to bet in-running.

The in-form 22-year-old South African, Jayden Schaper, who also played in the morning, shot a seven-under-par 65 and that looked like being the second lowest round of the day for much of the day, until one of the latter starters, England's Paul Waring, got to within one of the leader with a bogey-free nine-under-par 63.

The pre-event favourite, and co-course designer, Louis Oosthuizen, who won the Alfred Dunhill Championship as recently as Monday, posted a respectable four-under-par 68 but the one I like after round one is the impressive young South African, Casey Jarvis, who shot a five-under-67 in the afternoon.

Jarvis has been in-contention in the last two events on the DP World Tour - sitting second at halfway in the South African Open and leading last week at Leopard Creek - so he's clearly in-form, and while he'll be disappointed by his weekend efforts (finished 52nd and seventh), he looks over-priced at odds in-excess of 40.039/1.

He'll have learnt from the last two weeks and being just off the pace early on should help him. He's no bigger than 40/141.00 on the High Street but he's just been matched at as high as 50.049/1 on the exchange.

Rozner is trading at around 9/43.25, having been matched at a low of 2.1411/10, and that looks fair enough.

He's highly likely to be trailing by the time he tees off tomorrow afternoon but given he's finished seventh, second and first at three different courses in Mauritius and that he now leads at yet another different track, he's clearly very comfortable on the island and he's most definitely the one they all have to beat.

Pre-Event Pick:

Antoine Rozner @ 18/119.00 (Sportsbook)

In-Play Pick:

Casey Jarvis @ 44.043/1

Find Me a 100 Winner Selections:

1.5u Ryan Van Velzen @ 210.0209/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

1u Daniel van Tonder @ 340.0339/1

Place order to lay 8u @ 10.09/1 & 12u @ 2.01/1

