I'm fairly confident that if you were asked to name the first four nations to have ever played the game of golf, few of you would come up with the identity of the fourth.

In truth, I'm not entirely convinced it's a verifiable fact, but if we take the website of the Mauritius Golf Federation at face value, then - somewhat incredibly - the tiny island nation in the middle of the Indian Ocean is the answer.

As surprising as the notion might initially appear, it makes plenty of sense that Mauritius had an early glimpse of the game.

It was, after all, a common stopping point for British colonialists making their way to and from India in the 19th century.

The site of that remarkably early clattering of balls was the Gymkhana Club in the heart of the island, but this week's DP World Tour field will not have to travel there or, indeed, to the north coast which hosted last year's edition of the modern Mauritius Open.

Instead, a short journey from the airport will take them to the Heritage Resort on the south coast and the island's freshest layout.

Back in 2015, I attended the very first edition of the Mauritius Open, also hosted by Heritage but on its Chateau Course.

A first DP World Tour event on the island was, naturally, a significant cause for celebration and, at an eve-of-tournament party, the veteran Hennie Otto was called forward to say a few words.

He assured the assembled players that they would enjoy the week and then added: "But just wait till next year when you play at Anahita, oh my, what a course that is."

A golfer did end up fully clothed in the swimming pool that night but the surprise was that it wasn't Otto, nudged in there by someone from the Heritage marketing team.

No one is likely to snub the host course - La Reserve Links - this year, however.

Heritage's second layout is a spectacular one which, like so many other modern "links" tests, features un-links-like grippy grass but endeavours to provide as much of a seaside-like examination as possible.

With infinity greens, ocean vistas, sweeping fairways, dunes and long grass the players - and those of us watching from afar - are guaranteed a visual treat on this Peter Matkovich/Louis Oosthuizen design.

Let's also hope our picks last the four rounds. Last year, headline selection Sami Valimaki got off to a flyer with a 62 to lead by two yet, alas, went backwards thereafter.

In the last two months, the Frenchman has played six times, finishing sixth in the Dunhill Links Championship, first in the Open de Espana, ninth in the Andalucia Masters, T47th in the Qatar Masters, T15th in the Nedbank Challenge (when the halfway leader) and fifth in the DP World Tour Championship (when the first round leader).

The only player in the field who can better than form is the course designer Louis Oosthuizen based on his win last week, but going back-to-back with the added faff of being constantly asked about the course could be tricky.

Pavon also likes this sort of course (modern, blustery, by the sea).

He was eighth at St Francis Links this year and in the past has been second at Dom Pedro, T12th at The Renaissance, eighth at Meloneras, T11th at Royal Greens, tenth at Ballyliffin, third at Dundonald Links, third at Morgado and third at Al Mouj.

He also just likes Mauritius.

He was fifth on the other course at Heritage on tournament debut in 2017 and T17th in 2019 (when second at halfway).

He was also second at Anahita in 2018.

As confident as he has ever been, he can go one spot higher this week on an island he visits as a representative of Anahita.

Back Matthieu Pavon each-way @ 16/117.00 Bet now

Back in 2022 the Swede was one of those golfers whose status gave him one foot on the main tour and another on the second tier.

Golfers in that position often end up on their bum but Dantorp found form on the Challenge Tour and rode the wave to land eighth at Hillside and sixth at Fairmont St Andrews.

In the process, he reminded us that he likes genuine links course (he's also been third at Gullane in the Scottish Open) and can also contend on modern links-like tests.

This year he was third at St Francis Links, he's also been second, fifth and seventh at Al Mouj in Oman, and even fourth and fifth at Royal Obidos (less links-like but new, blustery and with stunning views of the ocean).

Last time out at the DP World Tour Championship he finished T27th, but he had been one shot off the lead after 18 holes, was second at halfway and still seventh after 54 holes.

This is his fourth start in Mauritius with a best of T24th last year but this is the best fit for him.

Back Jens Dantorp each-way @ 66/167.00 Bet now

The Swede ended last season in fine form, making the cut in 12 straight starts ahead of playing in the DP World Tour Championship where he closed with rounds of 66-69.

Before then he was sixth in the Nedbank Challenge and fifth in the Dunhill Links Championship while his next finish of the year came in his first starts - second at Yas Links.

Back on another modern links course he can rediscover that form and end 2023 contending again for a second DP World Tour title.

Back Sebastian Soderberg each-way @ 28/129.00 Bet now

